DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The AI training data market reached roughly $2.32 billion in 2026, up from $1.89 billion in 2025, and analysts project it toward $6.53 billion by 2031. Each major frontier AI lab now spends close to $1 billion per year on human-generated training data, with Scale AI at a reported $14 billion valuation.

The people doing the labeling capture almost none of that value. Some investors are turning toward the Ruvi AI (RUVI ) decentralized AI superapp, which pays contributors in $RUVI for training work they do for free elsewhere.

Why Ruvi Pays The People Training Its Models

Ruvi treats user contributions as the asset they are. Contributors who correct outputs, rank responses, and refine Ruvi's native models earn $RUVI for that work rather than handing it to a closed platform for nothing. The payout is funded by the project's 25% Ecosystem and Rewards allocation, which equals 1,250,000,000 $RUVI set aside from a fixed 5 billion supply.

Where reinforcement learning from human feedback platforms keep the upside, Ruvi routes it back to the community generating the value. That alignment is the structural difference: 20+ AI models behind one $RUVI-metered economy, owned in part by the people improving them.

The Value Gap Capital Is Rotating Into

The RLHF platform market is forecast to climb from about $2.8 billion in 2025 toward $18.6 billion by 2034, yet the contributors ranking and correcting outputs see a tiny fraction of it. The platforms keep the rest. That captured value is the gap Ruvi flips: every prompt metered in $RUVI, every refinement paid to the contributor, and every dollar of revenue funding an on-chain buyback-and-burn that removes supply permanently.

As data-labeling firms reach multibillion-dollar valuations while the labelers stay invisible, capital is rotating before the end of the presale toward a model where the training data market pays the people building it.

What A $500 Position Looks Like Today

Ruvi's presale runs across seven phases, from $0.020 in Phase 3 to $0.070 at the final phase, with a $0.10 listing target. A $500 position at Phase 3's $0.020 buys 25,000 $RUVI. At the $0.070 final phase that allocation is worth $1,750. At the $0.10 listing target that is $2,500. At a $1 token price that is $25,000. The total supply is fixed at 5,000,000,000 $RUVI and non-mintable, so dilution is off the table.

Platform revenue funds open-market $RUVI buybacks that are then burned permanently on-chain, making the token deflationary as adoption grows. Buyers stacking VIP 5 with 500,000 $RUVI add a +100% bonus before listing. After the presale, staking tiers will pay Bronze around 6%, Silver around 10%, and Gold around 14% APY from real platform activity. While data-labeling platforms compound private valuations, Ruvi routes that value back to the contributors who hold the token.

Conclusion

The AI training data market is a multibillion-dollar business built on work contributors are never paid for, with platforms keeping the upside and labelers left invisible. Ruvi flips that equation: $0.020 in Phase 3, 3,000+ holders, 20+ AI models live, a fixed 5 billion supply, and contributor payouts in $RUVI funded by the 1.25 billion Ecosystem allocation. Make a move before Phase 3 closes and today's entry becomes the floor.

FAQs

How big is the AI training data market in 2026? The AI training data market reached roughly $2.32 billion in 2026, up from $1.89 billion in 2025, and is projected toward $6.53 billion by 2031. Major labs each spend close to $1 billion a year on human data.

Why are AI investors looking at Ruvi? Closed platforms capture the value contributors create when they rank and correct model outputs. Ruvi routes that value back through $RUVI, paying the people training its 20+ models from a 1.25 billion Ecosystem allocation.

Is Ruvi better positioned than data-labeling platforms? Ruvi is in Phase 3 at $0.020 with 1.5 billion presale supply, 20+ AI models live, and 3,000+ holders. Unlike closed labeling firms, it returns training value to contributors through $RUVI. The contrast in execution speaks for itself.

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