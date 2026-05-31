DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEAR launched Near.com earlier this year, a consumer-facing app that folds AI into the user experience, and at roughly $3.6 billion in market cap it is a real product. It is also a textbook example of the gap. You do the prompting and refining that makes the models sharper, and the value flows back to the platform. The token captures none of it.

Some investors are now looking instead at the Ruvi AI (RUVI) decentralized AI superapp, which meters 20+ AI models behind one $RUVI economy and pays its contributors.





The Marketplace That Will Pay Builders In $RUVI

The Ruvi marketplace will let creators sell the systems they build, not just the outputs they generate once. Workflows, custom agents, and curated datasets will be published and reused, with every transaction settled in $RUVI and a royalty routed back to the creator on each resale. It will sit inside the Ruvi creation flow, so the token that meters the tool suite will clear marketplace activity.





The 25% Ecosystem and Rewards allocation, 1.25 billion $RUVI, is reserved to fund this layer as it scales. A centralized super app keeps that economic surface for itself. Ruvi is building it to belong to the people doing the work.

Why Capital Is Rotating Before The End Of The Presale

A centralized AI super app keeps the value its users create. Near.com users sharpen prompts and train better behavior into the models every day, and none of that comes back to them as ownership or revenue. Ruvi inverts that.

Every prompt run through the tool suite meters $RUVI, every model improvement a contributor makes pays out in $RUVI, and every dollar of platform revenue funds an on-chain buyback-and-burn that removes supply permanently. That is the structural reason capital is rotating before the end of the presale : holders are choosing the economy that pays the people doing the work over the one that pockets it.

What A $500 Position Buys Before The Window Closes

Ruvi is not asking you to wait on a roadmap. Phase 3 is live at $0.020 with 1.5 billion $RUVI across seven phases. A $500 position at Phase 3's $0.020 buys 25,000 $RUVI. At the $0.070 final phase that allocation is worth $1,750.

At the $0.10 listing target that is $2,500. At a $1 token price that is $25,000. The 5,000,000,000 supply is fixed and non-mintable, and every platform sale funds an on-chain buyback that burns supply permanently, so adoption tightens the float instead of diluting it. VIP 5 stacks an extra +100% on a 500,000 $ RUVI position, paid before exchange access.





While Near.com keeps every dollar its users generate and hands them nothing back, Ruvi pays its contributors in $RUVI and burns supply from real activity. A $3.6 billion super app captured the demand. Ruvi captured the structure that returns value to the people creating it. That is the entire trade.

Conclusion

A $3.6 billion centralized super app proves the AI super app demand is real. It also proves who captures the upside, and it is not the users. Ruvi at $0.020, with 3,000+ holders, 10,000+ community members, 20+ AI models live, fixed 5B supply, and contributor payouts in $RUVI, is building the version that pays the people training the models. Make a move before Phase 3 closes and today's entry becomes the floor.

FAQs

Is Near.com a real AI super app? Yes. NEAR launched Near.com earlier this year as a consumer super app with AI woven in, at a roughly $3.6 billion market cap. The limit is that users generate the value and the platform keeps it.

Why are users looking at Ruvi over NEAR? A centralized super app captures the revenue its contributors create. Ruvi pays contributors in $RUVI and funds an on-chain buyback-and-burn from real revenue.

Is Ruvi better than NEAR for early entry? Ruvi sits at $0.020 in Phase 3 with 1.5B presale supply, 20+ AI models live, and 3,000+ holders. The contrast speaks for itself.

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