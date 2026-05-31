DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Markets are pricing roughly 97.5% odds of no rate cut at the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting, so the Fed is widely expected to hold. Bitcoin recently dipped hard on risk-off liquidations before rebounding toward $107,000, while Ethereum trades near $2,632. With rates high and yields tight, many traditional investors are scanning for structured, revenue-backed digital-asset exposure rather than speculation.

That search is leading some toward the Ruvi AI (RUVI) decentralized AI superapp, an AI superapp metering 20+ AI models through one $RUVI economy that returns real platform revenue through an on-chain buyback-and-burn.





Bronze, Silver And Gold Yield After The Presale

Ruvi staking will activate once the presale ends, running three tiers tied to platform activity rather than emissions. Bronze holders staking 10,000 $RUVI or more will earn roughly 6% APY. Silver, at 100,000 $RUVI or more, will earn near 10%. Gold, at 1,000,000 $RUVI or more, will earn around 14%.





Those yields will be sourced from real platform revenue, not from printing new supply, so the rate reflects actual usage of the AI superapp. Vote weight will scale with tier. For rate-conscious capital, this reads less like a giveaway and more like yield backed by cash flow.

Why Capital Is Rotating Before The End Of The Presale

In a high-rate market, investors want assets backed by revenue, not narrative. Most large-cap tokens pass network fees to validators while holders capture nothing. That structural gap is what Ruvi was built to close. Every prompt run through the AI tool suite meters $RUVI, and every dollar of platform revenue funds an open-market buyback that burns supply permanently on-chain.

The token grows scarcer as usage rises, deflationary by design. Staking begins at the end of the presale, so early holders position before yield activates. Capital is rotating now because the gap between a revenue-backed model and a speculation-only token is plain to see.

Structured Exposure, Not A Moonshot

Ruvi's economics resemble a tokenized cash-flow asset more than a memecoin. Supply is fixed at 5,000,000,000 $RUVI and non-mintable, so there is no inflation risk. Platform revenue funds buybacks that burn supply permanently, a deflationary mechanic that scales with adoption. The presale runs seven phases from $0.020 to $0.070, with a $0.10 listing target. A $500 position at Phase 3's $0.020 buys 25,000 $RUVI. At the $0.070 final phase that allocation is worth $1,750.





At the $0.10 listing target that is $2,500. At a $1 token price that is $25,000. VIP 5 stacks a +100% bonus on a 500,000 $RUVI position, paid before exchange access. For TradFi-oriented capital weighing digital assets while the Fed holds, fixed supply plus real revenue capture is the closest thing to structured yield in the category.

Conclusion

While the Fed holds and yields stay tight, traditional capital is hunting for revenue-backed exposure rather than another speculative bet. Ruvi answers that with a fixed 5B supply, an on-chain buyback-and-burn funded by real revenue, and post-presale staking across three tiers. Traction is already on-chain: 3,000+ holders, a 10,000+ community, and 20+ AI models running today, with the presale at $0.020 in Phase 3. Make a move before that entry becomes the floor.

FAQs

With the Fed expected to hold rates, where is structured crypto capital going? With markets pricing roughly 97.5% odds of no cut, rate-conscious investors favor on-chain AI revenue models over speculation. Bitcoin near $107,000 still swings hard, so revenue-backed exposure looks safer to capital that wants cash flow.

Why are traditional investors buying Ruvi now? Ruvi captures real platform revenue and returns it through an on-chain buyback-and-burn, unlike tokens that pass fees only to validators. Staking activates after the presale, paying Bronze, Silver, and Gold tiers from actual usage rather than emissions.

Is Ruvi a structured play rather than a speculative bet? Ruvi runs a fixed 5B supply, 20+ live AI models, and 3,000+ holders, with Phase 3 priced at $0.020 and a path to the $0.10 listing target. The contrast in execution speaks for itself.

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