OSB GROUP PLC

ISIN: GB00BLDRH360

1 June 2026



LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





OSB GROUP PLC (the “Company”)

Share Buyback Programme – Transactions in Own Shares

The Company announces that, for the period from 26 May 2026 to 29 May 2026, inclusive, it had purchased a total of 705,468 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE ,CBOE CXE and Aquis Exchange, through the Company’s broker Jefferies International Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.







26 May 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 89,134 96,279 28,078 12,970 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 512.00p 512.50p 512.50p 512.00p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 506.00p 506.50p 507.50p 508.50p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 510.94p 510.87p 510.91p 510.82p







27 May 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 75,774 80,315 23,968 11,215 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 521.00p 521.00p 521.00p 521.00p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 512.50p 514.50p 515.00p 516.00p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 517.87p 517.95p 517.90p 518.02p







28 May 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 70,938 75,327 22,455 10,514 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 516.00p 516.00p 515.50p 515.00p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 508.00p 507.00p 507.50p 507.00p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 510.79p 510.81p 510.81p 510.75p







29 May 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 41,738 46,902 13,661 6,200 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 519.50p 519.50p 519.50p 519.50p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 514.50p 514.50p 514.50p 514.00p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 517.61p 517.58p 517.56p 517.58p

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 5 March 2026.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 343,843,598 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 343,843,598.



In accordance with Article 5(2)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2024 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2028), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Issuer Name OSB GROUP PLC LEI 223800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 ISIN GB00BLDRH360 Intermediary Name Jefferies International Limited Intermediary Code JEFFGB2XXXX Timezone GMT Currency GBP

Individual Transactions:

Please see attached PDF for full list of transactions.

Attachment