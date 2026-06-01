Toobit Boosts NEAR with 36% APR Flash Earn Event





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces a limited-time 36% Annual Percentage Rate (APR) campaign for NEAR Protocol (NEAR), marking the latest entry in its high-yield Fixed Earn promotional series.

NEAR holders on Toobit typically navigate a yield that ranges from 1% to 3% APR across Flexible and traditional 7-day or 30-day Fixed Earn accounts.

The campaign window opens on June 2, 2026, at 10:00 UTC and concludes on June 5, 2026, at 10:00 UTC, or whenever the total pool allocation is fully subscribed.

To participate, traders must subscribe on the Toobit Earn platform. For comprehensive instructions on interest distribution schedules, redemption mechanics, and account step-by-steps, please review the complete breakdown available on the official Toobit announcement page.

Toobit Earn offers two pathways for digital asset growth to accommodate varying liquidity needs:

Fixed Earn: Traders lock up assets for a predetermined duration to secure a guaranteed, higher interest rate. Upon maturity, the initial principal and accrued interest automatically transfer back to the trader's Spot Account. Early redemptions are subject to product-specific terms and forfeit accumulated interest.

Flexible Earn: This option delivers standard market yield with zero lock-up constraints. Traders can subscribe or redeem funds hourly, maintaining maximum capital flexibility.

NEAR Protocol operates as a decentralized infrastructure layer, scaling via its native Nightshade sharding architecture to manage high transaction volumes. Positioned as an orchestration layer for chain abstraction and user-owned AI, NEAR allows applications to run on-chain while keeping blockchain complexity invisible to the end user. This approachable framework has driven network adoption, pushing NEAR's weekly active user base past 16 million accounts.

The launch aligns with a shifting economic landscape for the underlying asset. Following a key network upgrade that slashed NEAR's maximum annual token inflation from 5% down to 2.5%, native on-chain staking rewards across major infrastructure providers have adjusted to a baseline of roughly 4.8% to 5.3% APY.

This tightening of native supply mechanics highlights the premium nature of the promotional event. By delivering an isolated 36% APR tier, Toobit provides traders an optimized window to outpace standard on-chain staking averages through a single-click mechanism.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds. The award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange is built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit provides traders worldwide with a fair, secure, and transparent environment to navigate digital asset markets.

The exchange offers a Broker Program with direct API integration for leading platforms including CCXT, Altrady, and CryptoCopy. As the Official Regional Partner of LALIGA, Toobit gives traders the opportunity to play on a bigger stage and discover what's next.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

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