Toobit Launches Deposit and Trade Event with $20K Rewards





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces the launch of a new month-long campaign that rewards trading activity throughout July.

Starting July 2, 2026, at 10:00 UTC, traders can participate in a tiered rewards event that offers up to 20,200 USDT in total incentives. The event concludes on July 31, 2026, at 10:00 UTC.

The campaign consists of two primary activities:

Activity 1 allows traders to unlock tiered rewards, ranging from Futures Position Vouchers to Trial Funds, by reaching specific net deposit milestones, starting from a $50 deposit.

Activity 2 rewards active futures traders who meet specific volume targets with additional Futures Position Vouchers worth up to 2,000 USDT.

To participate, traders must register for the event via the official campaign page. Comprehensive details regarding reward structures, terms and conditions, and activity guidelines can be found on the official Toobit announcement page.

Disciplined, long-term commitment is now the primary focus across the digital asset space. With over 80% of the community planning to increase their asset exposure over the next 12 months, there is a clear demand for platforms that provide stability alongside rewards.

By incentivizing consistent deposit and volume activity, this month-long event offers a structured pathway to scale positions in a competitive, 24/7 market environment.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds. The award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange provides deep liquidity, AI trading tools, and high leverage for both crypto and TradFi markets. Built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers, Toobit maintains a fair, secure, and transparent environment for traders to navigate digital asset markets.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

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