Toobit Named Best Crypto Day Trading Exchange by CoinGape





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, has been recognized as the Best Crypto Exchange for Day Trading at the 2026 CoinGape Web3 Innovation Awards.

For professional day traders, Toobit offers a suite of advanced features to manage trades and account balance. This includes deep liquidity across over 1,000 trading pairs, real-time Best Bid Offer (BBO) data, and AI-driven position analysis.

To support high-frequency strategies, Toobit recently launched zero-fee trading on selected spot pairs, allowing traders to keep more of their margins. The exchange's infrastructure connects with industry-standard tools like TradingView, CCXT, and Altrady, bridging the gap between external analytical software and market action.

Additionally, Toobit's support for TradFi tokenized Stock Futures allows traders to diversify portfolios by gaining exposure to traditional market assets, such as global tech stocks, through a unified interface. With over 150 pairs available, Toobit offers the most extensive TradFi selection in the industry.

This win marks Toobit's third major industry accolade of 2026. Earlier, the exchange was named "Best New Exchange" at the Crypto Awards 2025 and "Digital Asset Derivatives Platform of the Year" at the Hedgeweek Global Digital Assets Awards for the second consecutive year.

CoinGape Web3 Innovation Awards recognize technical breakthroughs, serving as a benchmark for digital asset platforms bridging the gap between complex technology and user impact. Winners are selected through a transparent, multi-stage process combining independent jury analysis with community voting.

The 2026 crypto day trading landscape remains intensely competitive, with active day traders account for approximately 12% of total daily trading activity. Despite the difficulty of maintaining consistent profitability, participation continues to grow as traders seek tools to navigate market cycles. With volatility remaining a constant in digital assets, traders are increasingly prioritizing venues that provide deep liquidity and the technical stability necessary to manage these market conditions.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds. The award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange provides deep liquidity, AI trading tools, and high leverage for both crypto and TradFi markets. Built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers, Toobit maintains a fair, secure, and transparent environment for traders to navigate digital asset markets.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

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