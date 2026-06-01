SKHTU Announces Security System Upgrade, Using Advanced Technology to Reshape Trust





DENVER, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, SKHTU Exchange announced the completion of its multi-layer protection system upgrade, focusing on strengthening cold storage isolation mechanisms, multi-signature architecture, and intelligent audit systems. This upgrade aims to institutionalize technical safeguards, creating a higher level of asset security and trust mechanism.

SKHTU brand spokesperson Anna Kowalski explained: “The new security system is designed around active defense and verifiable trust. The platform integrates cold storage, signature mechanisms, and intelligent audit modules into a unified architecture, forming a complete chain from asset storage to operation verification and risk tracking.”

At the asset storage level, SKHTU Exchange adopts a financial-grade cold storage architecture, with all private keys isolated and stored in hardware security modules (HSMs). The system operates with a “multi-layer isolation + offline signature” approach. The technical lead stated that the core concept is a “zero-trust architecture”—every component must be verified, security relies on structural design rather than assumptions.

In operation control, the platform implements a multi-signature mechanism to achieve algorithmic consensus, distributing signing authority across different geographic nodes, and only executing when preset thresholds are met. Additionally, the intelligent risk control module can automatically identify abnormal signing sequences or timestamp deviations, making security an algorithmic self-calibrating process rather than dependent on individual management.

SKHTU Exchange has introduced an automated audit module that encrypts and verifies logs and operation records, pushing them to the security department for validation and forming external review. The platform also uses AI to analyze historical audit data and predict potential risks, transforming from “passive monitoring” to “active defense.”

To verify system reliability, SKHTU has partnered with multiple international security agencies to conduct penetration tests and system evaluations. Results show the platform protection architecture can effectively counter malicious intrusions, data tampering, and privilege abuse in high-risk scenarios, while maintaining stable operation.

Industry experts note that the security system of SKHTU Exchange demonstrates the shift in digital finance from “passive defense” to “structural governance.” By eliminating risks with cutting-edge security solutions, this technology-driven multi-layer protection system sets a new industry standard and makes trust the most competitive asset of the platform.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5d2883b3-4840-4b7c-8d51-2d66ae116c70

