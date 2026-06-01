Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

 | Source: A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 February 2026, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 6.3bn (around USD 1bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 9 February 2026 up to 5 August 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 3.15 billion (around USD 500m).

The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 25 May to 29 May 2026:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 22,414 347,523,410
25 May 2026- - -
26 May 202637514,856.37335,571,140
27 May 202635914,980.13935,377,870
28 May 202637515,117.28005,668,980
29 May 202637515,558.56005,834,460
Total 25-29 May Friday1,484 22,452,450
Accumulated in the second phase of the program 23,898 369,975,860
Accumulated under the program 23,898 369,975,860
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)89,656 1,409,398,734
25 May 2026- - -
26 May 20261,31515,183.897319,966,825
27 May 20261,25915,311.302619,276,930
28 May 20261,31515,555.958220,456,085
29 May 20261,31515,981.338421,015,460
Total 25-29 May Friday5,204 80,715,300
Bought from the Foundation*73215,510.275211,353,521
Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation)95,592 1,501,467,555
Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)95,592 1,501,467,555

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 204,692 A shares and 1,187,817 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 8.80% of the share capital. Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 1 June 2026

Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

Page 1 of 1

Attachments


Attachments

Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 22 2026 Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 22 2026
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

 