ANNOUNCEMENT
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 February 2026, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 6.3bn (around USD 1bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 9 February 2026 up to 5 August 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 3.15 billion (around USD 500m).
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 25 May to 29 May 2026:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|22,414
|347,523,410
|25 May 2026
|-
|-
|-
|26 May 2026
|375
|14,856.3733
|5,571,140
|27 May 2026
|359
|14,980.1393
|5,377,870
|28 May 2026
|375
|15,117.2800
|5,668,980
|29 May 2026
|375
|15,558.5600
|5,834,460
|Total 25-29 May Friday
|1,484
|22,452,450
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program
|23,898
|369,975,860
|Accumulated under the program
|23,898
|369,975,860
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)
|89,656
|1,409,398,734
|25 May 2026
|-
|-
|-
|26 May 2026
|1,315
|15,183.8973
|19,966,825
|27 May 2026
|1,259
|15,311.3026
|19,276,930
|28 May 2026
|1,315
|15,555.9582
|20,456,085
|29 May 2026
|1,315
|15,981.3384
|21,015,460
|Total 25-29 May Friday
|5,204
|80,715,300
|Bought from the Foundation*
|732
|15,510.2752
|11,353,521
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation)
|95,592
|1,501,467,555
|Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)
|95,592
|1,501,467,555
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 204,692 A shares and 1,187,817 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 8.80% of the share capital. Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 1 June 2026
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521
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Attachments
- Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 22 2026
- Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 22 2026