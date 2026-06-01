ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 February 2026, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 6.3bn (around USD 1bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 9 February 2026 up to 5 August 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 3.15 billion (around USD 500m).

The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 25 May to 29 May 2026:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 22,414 347,523,410 25 May 2026 - - - 26 May 2026 375 14,856.3733 5,571,140 27 May 2026 359 14,980.1393 5,377,870 28 May 2026 375 15,117.2800 5,668,980 29 May 2026 375 15,558.5600 5,834,460 Total 25-29 May Friday 1,484 22,452,450 Accumulated in the second phase of the program 23,898 369,975,860 Accumulated under the program 23,898 369,975,860 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 89,656 1,409,398,734 25 May 2026 - - - 26 May 2026 1,315 15,183.8973 19,966,825 27 May 2026 1,259 15,311.3026 19,276,930 28 May 2026 1,315 15,555.9582 20,456,085 29 May 2026 1,315 15,981.3384 21,015,460 Total 25-29 May Friday 5,204 80,715,300 Bought from the Foundation* 732 15,510.2752 11,353,521 Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation) 95,592 1,501,467,555 Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 95,592 1,501,467,555

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 204,692 A shares and 1,187,817 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 8.80% of the share capital. Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 1 June 2026

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

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