MEXC SPACEX(PRE) Phase 2 Launchpad: 30% Off Subscription and Extra Airdrops for Stock Trading





MUTSAMUDU, Comoros, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , a pioneer in 0-fee digital asset trading, has launched the second phase of the SPACEX(PRE) Launchpad subscription, further expanding the allocation size and subscription discount to provide a new entry window for users who missed the first phase. The subscription window will run from June 1, 2026, at 08:00 to June 5, 2026, at 08:00 (UTC).

As market attention around SpaceX-related assets continues to rise ahead of any potential public listing, the first phase of MEXC's SPACEX(PRE) Launchpad recorded strong performance. More than 38,000 users participated, with actual subscription volume exceeding 56 million USDT and peak oversubscription reaching 15.5x. After the token listing, the market price rose by more than 27% compared with the subscription price at one point, forming a complete validation path from subscription participation to market trading.

This phase further upgrades both scale and discount, lowering the participation threshold for users. The total subscription allocation has been expanded to 7 million USDT, equivalent to 53,800 SPACEX(PRE) . The subscription price is set at 130 USDT, approximately 70% of the post-split market reference price, offering a deeper discount than the first phase. Following SpaceX's recent 1-for-5 stock split, MEXC has completed a proportional token adjustment to ensure users' subscription interests remain aligned with the post-split pricing framework.

This phase includes three subscription channels, with a base individual subscription range of 100–50,000 USDT to meet the participation needs of both new and existing users:

New User USDT pool: 32,000 SPACEX(PRE)

All-User USDT Pool: 16,500 SPACEX(PRE)

All-User USD1 Pool: 5,300 SPACEX(PRE)





After completing advanced Futures trading tasks, users can increase their individual subscription cap to up to 200,000 USDT.

MEXC is also directly connecting the SPACEX(PRE) subscription with its licensed-broker-supported stock trading service. Before the subscription ends, users who participate in stock trading and complete a SPACEX(PRE) subscription can receive additional SPACEX(PRE) airdrops. The total airdrop prize pool is equivalent to 200,000 USDT in SPACEX(PRE), with all eligible users able to share the pool. Each user can receive up to 5,000 USDT equivalent in airdrops, providing an additional reward layer for users seeking to maximize participation benefits.

MEXC CEO Vugar Usi said, "We are truly connecting pre-IPO assets with stock trading scenarios, allowing users to access some of the most promising opportunities across traditional finance and crypto markets within a single platform. This reflects MEXC's core commitment to bringing users 'infinite opportunities' by continuously expanding the range of markets they can participate in."

The subscription window will officially open on June 1, 2026, at 08:00 (UTC), with limited allocation available. Please visit the official MEXC event page to learn more about the full rules and participation process for the SPACEX(PRE) Phase 2 Launchpad.

About MEXC

MEXC is the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange, trusted by more than 40 million users across 170+ markets. Built on a user-first philosophy, MEXC offers industry-leading 0-fee trading and access to over 3,000 digital assets. As the Gateway to Infinite Opportunities, MEXC provides a single platform where users can easily trade cryptocurrencies alongside tokenized assets, including stocks, ETFs, commodities, and precious metals.

MEXC Official Website ｜ X ｜ Telegram ｜ How to Sign Up on MEXC

Risk Disclaimer

SPACEX(PRE) is a tokenized economic instrument linked to the enterprise value performance of SpaceX through a hedged exposure mechanism. It does not represent direct equity ownership in SpaceX, Inc. and does not grant holders any shareholder rights or decision-making rights. The token value may be affected by market volatility, platform liquidity, and other factors, and investment may result in loss of principal. This product is not available to residents of restricted jurisdictions. Before participating, users should carefully read the complete product terms and risk disclosures officially released by MEXC and make prudent decisions based on their own risk tolerance. Past performance does not guarantee or predict future results. Any historical returns, hypothetical returns, or performance data shown are for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon as an indication of future performance.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3fc77911-ef32-47ba-a9e7-f0798eaafca3