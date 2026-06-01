TDG Initiates Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Shasta Gold-Silver Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV: TDG | OTCQX: TDGGF) (the “Company” or “TDG”) is pleased to announce that it has initiated a Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) for its 100%-owned Shasta Gold-Silver Project (“Shasta” or the “Project”), located within the Greater Shasta-Newberry Project area in the Toodoggone District of north-central British Columbia. Ausenco Engineering Canada ULC (“Ausenco”) has been appointed as lead consultant for the PEA. The Company is targeting completion of the study in Q3 2026.

Demonstrating Potential Economic Viability

This inaugural study will establish the first economic benchmark for Shasta by evaluating the existing mineral resource within a preliminary mine plan and processing flowsheet whilst leveraging the Company’s infrastructure framework and current permits. In addition to establishing a baseline case for Shasta, the PEA will evaluate a broader development scenario that potentially incorporates material from the Mets Mining Lease mineralization as well as reprocessing of historical tailings from the Baker tailing storage facility.

The study will also provide shareholders with an initial set of project metrics, including potential scale, capital intensity, operating cost profile, mine life, economic sensitivities and opportunities for future optimization.

“A mineral resource is an important foundation, but investors need to understand what that resource may mean economically,” stated Fletcher Morgan, Director and CEO of TDG. “The PEA is designed to provide that first disciplined economic framework for Shasta and to identify the key technical and economic drivers that will guide future work.”

Corporate Strategy Update

Management believes that TDG’s 100% owned Toodoggone assets are currently undervalued given the success of the 2025 Aurora West drilling campaign, the gold-rich porphyry discovery potential, the existing mineral resource at Shasta (coupled with its existing permits, proximity and access route to Aurora), and the Mets mining lease containing some of the highest grade, shallowest, thickest gold in the District with expansion potential.

TDG remains well-capitalized with a near-term strategy focused on three core objectives:

Demonstrating value within the existing portfolio of assets, with the proposed Shasta PEA representing a key strategic objective; Systematically advancing all assets toward value-unlocking milestones, including technical studies, permitting-related work and exploration advancement; and, Delivering outperformance through discovery, with the Company’s fully funded 2026 drilling campaign at Anyox expected to conclude by the end of June, with assay results anticipated thereafter. In parallel, TDG continues to evaluate the potential for additional Aurora-style gold-rich copper porphyry targets in the vicinity of Aurora West.





2026 Exploration Program

TDG is also pleased to announce a fully funded 2026 porphyry focused program consisting of baseline and targeting studies designed to advance exploration along the northwest structural corridor extending from TDG’s 100%-owned Aurora West project toward and including the Baker Complex. Further details will follow by separate news release.

Management Update

TDG also announces that Steven Kramar has departed as Vice President Exploration and Qualified Person for the Company. TDG thanks Mr. Kramar for his contributions and service over the past four and a half years and wishes him every success in his future endeavours.

Paul Geddes, P.Geo., Senior Vice President, Business Development & Strategy, has assumed oversight of the Company’s technical programs on an interim basis while TDG evaluates suitable candidates for the role.

About the Shasta Gold-Silver Project

Shasta is a 100%-owned gold-silver project located in the Toodoggone District of north-central British Columbia. The Project is part of TDG’s Greater Shasta-Newberry Project area and is one of the Company’s principal assets in the district.

Qualified Person

In accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Paul Geddes P.Geo., is the Qualified Person for the Company’s Projects and has validated and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release. The Company adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines in conducting, documenting, and reporting the exploration activities on its projects.

About TDG Gold Corp.

TDG Gold Corp. is a significant mineral tenure holder in British Columbia’s Golden Horseshoe, with over 60,000 hectares of exploration ground across the Toodoggone and Anyox mining districts.

In the Toodoggone District, TDG holds a 100% interest in ~50,000 hectares, including the past-producing Shasta and Baker mines and the high-grade Mets developed prospect. The Company has defined a gold-silver Mineral Resource Estimate at Shasta1 within the 5.5 sq. km Greater Shasta-Newberry (GSN) target area, which remains open for expansion (news release Jan 08, 2025). TDG is also advancing copper-gold porphyry exploration at Aurora West, contiguous with the AuRORA2 discovery (news release Jan 17, 2025), and across TDG’s broader 53 sq.km Baker Complex.

At Anyox, TDG holds over 10,000 hectares, including the past-producing Hidden Creek copper mine, prospective for volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) mineralization.

Notes

1Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE): All scientific and technical information relating to the TDG’s Shasta Project pertaining to the Shasta Mineral Resource Estimate (“Shasta MRE”) contained in this MD&A is derived from the Technical Report dated February 21, 2025 (with an effective date of December 29, 2024) titled “2025 Updated Resource Estimate For The Shasta Deposit” (the “2025 Technical Report”) prepared by Sue Bird, MSc., P.Eng. of Moose Mountain Technical Services. The information contained herein in respect of the Shasta MRE is subject to all of the assumptions, qualifications and procedures set out in the 2025 Technical Report and reference should be made to the full text of the 2025 Technical Report, a copy of which has been filed with the securities regulators in each of the provinces of Canada (except Québec) and is available on www.sedarplus.com.

2Adjacent Properties: The Company has no interest in, or rights to, any of the adjacent properties mentioned, and exploration results on adjacent properties are not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Company’s properties. Any references to exploration results on adjacent properties are provided for information only and do not imply any certainty of achieving similar results on the Company’s properties.

Cautionary Note Regarding Preliminary Economic Assessments

The Company cautions that a Preliminary Economic Assessment is preliminary in nature and may include inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves. There is no certainty that the results of the PEA will be realized. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Fletcher Morgan

Chief Executive Officer

For further information contact:

TDG Gold Corp.

Telephone: +1.604.536.2711

Email:info@tdggold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Company’s current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “baseline case”, “benchmark”, “evaluating”, “extend”, “well-funded”, “anticipate”, “significant”, “represent”, “demonstrate”, “potential”, “interpret”, “expansion”, “open”, “economic”, “provide”, “define”, “focus”, “advance”, “metric”, “opportunity”, “optimization”, “disciplined”, “future”, “currently”, “undervalued”, “success”, “highest”, “shallowest”, “thickest”, “expansion”, “well-capitalized”, “milestones”, “outperformance”, and variations of these words as well as other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions “could”, “may”, “would” or “will” occur. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others: whether or not the Company’s projects are open for extension/expansion in any direction; whether or not TDG is well-funded to commence and/or complete the next phase of proposed drilling; whether or not the electromagnetic survey and subsequent interpretation of geophysical studies and/or targets are indicative of valid geological targets, and whether or not (if any) mineralization encountered will be of economic interest; whether or not geophysical interpretations are indicative of geological targets; whether or not the current drill extent at Anyox is representative of the outer limits of the mineralization and whether or not mineralization with increased metal concentration will be intersected with subsequent drilling; whether or not interpretations that mineralization encountered is corroborative with current modelled geophysical results; whether or not the interpreted geological environment has (if any) similarities to Besshi-style VMS deposits and whether or not the concentrations of metals encountered in (if any) massive sulphide horizons are of economic interest; whether or not copper-rich feeder zones are located in the vicinity of the 4300 Zone at Anyox or gold-rich copper porphyry or copper-gold porphyry mineralization exists outside of Aurora West and, of present, whether they represent mineralization of potential economic interest; whether exploration at the Company’s properties will result in any exploration targets of merit; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; the availability of sufficient funding on terms acceptable to the company to complete the planned work programs; delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing; and fluctuations in metal prices. There may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.



Figure 1: TDG Land Holdings and Infrastructure Location Map.





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/469ae6a1-b020-42ff-a702-0759335c595e