Fort Atkinson School District and Edustaff Join Forces to Elevate Substitute Staffing for Students and Educators

FORT ATKINSON, Wis., June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fort Atkinson School District is taking a proactive step to support its educators and students by entering into a partnership with Edustaff, one of the nation’s most trusted educational staffing providers. The agreement positions Edustaff as the district’s dedicated staffing partner, responsible for sourcing and placing qualified substitute teachers, paraprofessionals, and classroom support staff whenever and wherever they are needed.

The partnership is built on a shared belief that every student deserves a capable, prepared adult in the classroom — every day, without exception. By entrusting substitute staffing to Edustaff’s experienced team and technology-driven platform, Fort Atkinson’s school leaders are freed to concentrate on instructional quality, student well-being, and the broader needs of their school communities.

“Finding the right staffing partner is about more than filling a seat. It’s about finding an organization that genuinely understands the needs of students and teachers. Edustaff brings that understanding, along with the expertise and infrastructure to back it up. We are confident this partnership will make a meaningful difference for the schools, staff, and most importantly, the students of Fort Atkinson School District.”

— Geoffrey Kartes, Vice President of Marketing and Communications, Edustaff

Edustaff’s model goes beyond traditional staffing. Every substitute placed through Edustaff undergoes rigorous background screening and is supported with ongoing professional development resources, ensuring that Fort Atkinson classrooms remain safe, productive, and focused on learning, even on the most challenging staffing days.

“Fort Atkinson School District has a proud tradition of academic excellence and community investment, and Edustaff is thrilled to be part of that legacy. We are committed to providing the district with dependable, highly qualified substitute staff so that every student experiences an uninterrupted, high-quality education. It is a privilege to serve the Fort Atkinson community.”

— Derek Vogel, Chief Executive Officer, Edustaff

Onboarding is already underway, with Edustaff working closely alongside Fort Atkinson’s leadership team to ensure a smooth and transparent transition. The district and Edustaff share a commitment to open communication throughout the process, keeping staff, principals, and families informed every step of the way.

About Fort Atkinson School District

The Fort Atkinson School District serves students in the City of Fort Atkinson and surrounding communities in Jefferson County, Wisconsin. The district is committed to preparing every student for success in college, career, and community through rigorous academics, enriching extracurricular opportunities, and a supportive learning environment. For more information, visit www.fortschools.org.

About Edustaff

Edustaff is a premier educational staffing company dedicated to connecting school districts with qualified substitute teachers, paraprofessionals, and support personnel. With a mission to support student achievement, Edustaff partners with districts across the country to deliver flexible, reliable, and compliant staffing solutions. For more information, visit www.edustaff.org.

Contact Information

Edustaff Public Relations

hello@edustaff.org

(877) 974-6338

www.edustaff.org