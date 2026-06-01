Qantas, Oatly and Kingspan Executives Join Sustainability LIVE Leadership Summit at London Climate Action Week

London, 01 June 2026 – Sustainability LIVE: The Leadership Summit has announced five new senior sustainability executives joining the speaker line-up at London Climate Action Week on 25 June. The announcement comes as the event prepares to convene global leaders to address critical climate challenges and explore innovative solutions for a sustainable future.

With the latest additions, the summit will now feature chief sustainability officers and sustainability leaders from major global enterprises including Mastercard, PMI, Signify, RELX, Kingspan, ADM, Qantas Airways, CROWN Holdings, IFS, American Express Global Business Travel and Odfjell SE. The speaker line-up demonstrates the cross-industry collaboration required to accelerate decarbonisation and drive meaningful climate action.

Senior leaders join climate action conversation

The newly announced speakers include Gabrielle Walker, Co-Founder and Chairperson, Sustainability at CUR8; Bianca Wong, Chief Sustainability, Digital and Marketing Officer at Kingspan; Erin Augustine, Vice President, Global Sustainability at Oatly; Sandrine Duquerroy-Delesalle, Vice President, Global Sustainability and External Affairs at CROWN Holdings; and Fiona Messent, Chief Sustainability Officer at Qantas Airways.

Bianca commented: "I'm delighted to join Sustainability LIVE during London Climate Action Week and to be part of the conversation on the future of AI in sustainability. I'm looking forward to exploring how technology can support better data, smart decisions and more scalable climate action".

They join previously confirmed speakers Ellen Jackowski, Chief Sustainability Officer at Mastercard; Jennifer Motles, Chief Sustainability Officer at PMI; Alice Steenland, Chief Strategy, Sustainability and Marketing Officer at Signify; Dr Márcia Balisciano, Chief Sustainability Officer at RELX; Sheri Hickok, CEO at Climate Impact Partners; Vaishali Nigam Sinha, Co-Founder and Chairperson, Sustainability at ReNew; Dr Adam Read MBE, Chief Sustainability Officer at SUEZ Recycling & Recovery; Sophie Graham, Chief Sustainability Officer at IFS; Ben Shields, Executive Director for Advisory at SLR; Katherine Pickus, Chief Sustainability Officer at ADM; Øistein Jensen, Chief Sustainability Officer at Odfjell SE; and Nicole Sautter, Senior Director Global Sustainability at American Express Global Business Travel.





Dr Márcia Balisciano, Chief Sustainability Officer at RELX speaking at Sustainability LIVE London 2025



Industry impact and collaboration

The speakers will address key themes including the role of technology in sustainability, decarbonisation strategies for global enterprises, and practical approaches to scaling climate action across industries. Sessions will bring together expertise from financial services, hospitality, manufacturing, waste management, food production, aviation and energy sectors.

Sandrine added: "I'm looking forward to speaking at the London Climate Week and discussing how we can accelerate global companies' decarbonisation plans."

Sustainability LIVE: The Leadership Summit is supported by a growing group of organisations committed to accelerating climate action and sustainable business transformation. Confirmed sponsors include PMI, Climate Impact Partners, veritree, SLR Consulting, CEEZER and BIP.Verco.

A limited number of sponsorship opportunities remain available for organisations looking to engage with an influential audience of sustainability executives and business leaders. Get in touch today to discuss sponsorship opportunities .

What's next for Sustainability LIVE

With just weeks remaining until the 25 June summit, Sustainability LIVE continues to build a programme that connects senior executives with actionable insights and collaborative opportunities during London Climate Action Week.

Further speaker announcements and detailed agenda information will be released in the coming weeks.

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About Sustainability LIVE

Sustainability LIVE is a global hybrid event series that brings together leaders, innovators, and changemakers who are driving progress in sustainability. Through a mix of keynotes, fireside chats, panels, and hands-on workshops, the event explores the ideas, strategies, and solutions that are shaping a more sustainable future.

From climate action and ESG to green finance, supply chain responsibility, and the circular economy, each edition is a chance to learn from real-world examples, connect with peers, and be part of meaningful conversations. Whether attending in person or online, Sustainability LIVE gives you the space to share, discover, and get inspired to make a difference.

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