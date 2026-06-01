Vedder Adds Depth to Washington DC Office With Addition of Life Sciences Attorney Melissa Gilmore

WASHINGTON, DC, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vedder is pleased to announce that life sciences attorney Melissa Gilmore has joined the firm as a new Shareholder.

With more than 20 years of experience, Gilmore will join Vedder’s Corporate/Health Care & Life Sciences Group in the Washington, DC office.

“Melissa’s addition to our group significantly deepens our bench and ability to address the always evolving needs of our clients,” said Shareholder and Corporate Practice Area Chair Andrew Torre. “She brings us extensive regulatory compliance, life sciences and private equity experience and we are happy to welcome her to Vedder.”

Gilmore’s practice focuses on providing guidance and counsel for life sciences consumer product companies and for commercial lenders/investors in FDA-regulated spaces. She also has extensive experience in regulation and policy issues surrounding 503A/B compounding pharmacies, medical devices and diagnostics, drugs, telehealth and dietary supplements.

Gilmore received her J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center and her undergraduate degree from Duke University.

About Vedder:

Vedder is a thriving commercial law firm with nine offices in major global cities including Chicago, New York, Washington, DC, London, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Singapore, Dallas and Miami. The firm offers a unique and sophisticated mix of finance, corporate, labor and employment, and litigation legal services, including market-leading practices in global transportation finance, middle-market finance/M&A, executive compensation, employment class actions, investment services and more. Vedder has enduring relationships with marquee organizations, and many of the firm’s clients have been with the firm since its founding in 1952. For more information, visit https://www.vedder.com/.