Arax Welcomes Millares Asset Management

NEW YORK, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arax Advisory Partners, a national wealth management company, today announced that it has acquired Millares Asset Management (“Millares”), a wealth management and tax advisory firm based in Coral Gables, Florida.

With deep roots in the South Florida community, the addition of Millares to Arax further reinforces the firm’s presence in one of the fastest growing private wealth markets in the country. Millares has provided comprehensive financial solutions to individuals, families, businesses, foundations and non-profits for over three decades, integrating wealth management, tax considerations and long-term financial planning into a unified strategy. The team takes a holistic approach, creating a 360° view of clients’ financial positions to develop a deep personal understanding and tailor long-term investment plans to achieve their goals.

The deal also brings another family-owned practice to Arax’s growing partnership of top-tier wealth management providers focused on specialized services, investment advice and financial solutions for high-net-worth families, individuals and institutions. Co-Founder Maria R. Millares joins the firm alongside her two sons, Ruben, Co-Founder, and Javier, Wealth Advisor.

“Our core goal as a firm is to enhance our clients’ quality of life by providing personalized support in service of meeting their unique needs,” said Maria Millares. “Joining Arax creates new opportunities for both our team and our clients, allowing us to expand our offerings, grow at scale and augment the client experience without ever compromising the level of care and attention we provide.”

“We’re pleased to welcome the Millares team, which is preceded by its stellar reputation in the Miami area,” added Haig Ariyan, CEO of Arax. “Maria and her sons have built a thriving practice on a commitment to being communicative and cultivating long-term client relationships. We look forward to supporting the growth of their business into the future.”

About Millares Asset Management

Millares Asset Management is a full-service wealth management firm headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida, that provides integrated wealth management, tax planning and financial advisory services for individuals, families and organizations. Guided by an evidence-based investment philosophy and a client-first fiduciary standard, Millares delivers personalized strategies designed to grow, protect and transfer wealth across generations. For more information, visit https://millares.net/ .

About Arax

Arax is a rapidly growing wealth management platform making strategic control investments in leading RIAs and advisor teams. Founded and led by CEO Haig Ariyan — a seasoned industry executive with a distinguished track record of building and scaling wealth management businesses — Arax empowers its partners to be entrepreneurial and focus on delivering exceptional client service. Firms benefit from a management team with deep M&A expertise, capital sourcing capabilities, and the backing of RedBird Capital Partners. For more information, visit www.araxpartners.com .

Media Contact:

Dan Gagnier

Gagnier Communications

arax@gagnierfc.com