Arax Advisors Recognized on AdvisorHub’s 2026 Advisors to Watch List

NEW YORK, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arax Investment Partners (“Arax”), a national wealth management company, today celebrates advisors across the firm who were named to AdvisorHub’s 2026 Advisors to Watch List in the following categories:

50 Solo Advisors to Watch

Cary Carbonaro, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth (#19)

Ransom H. Adams, U.S. Capital Wealth (#47)

Top 250 Advisors over $1 Billion

Nicholas Erwin, U.S. Capital Wealth (#153)



Top 400 Advisors under $1 Billion

Kim-Ha Nguyen, U.S. Capital Wealth (#35)

Davis Rushing, U.S. Capital Wealth (#293)

In addition to the individual advisors selected, Arax is pleased to note that Arax Advisory Partners was listed as #7 on AdvisorHub’s list of 250 RIAs to Watch.

“This recognition is a testament to the caliber of talent across our organization and the client-first culture we have built,” said Haig Ariyan, CEO of Arax. “We are proud to celebrate the five advisors named among the industry’s top professionals, as well as Arax Advisory Partners’ inclusion as a top RIA. These achievements speak not only to individual achievement, but to our shared commitment across the firm to provide thoughtful advice, cultivate trusted relationships and deliver an exceptional client experience.”

Through its integrated model, Arax equips advisors with the operational infrastructure, investment resources and growth capital needed to grow their businesses and deliver a high-quality client experience. With more than $43 billion in AUM as of June 1, 2026, the firm has built a broad national footprint by aligning with established wealth managers and advisory teams seeking greater scale and long-term strategic support.

AdvisorHub’s Advisors to Watch List highlights 1,000 advisors who have built successful practices, achieved consistent business growth and demonstrated a strong commitment to serving clients, underscoring their standing among emerging leaders in the wealth management industry. AdvisorHub evaluates candidates against a 100-point scale across three categories: scale, growth and professionalism. To qualify for these rankings, advisors must manage at least $150 million in AUM, have seven years of total experience, have spent two years at their current firm and be in good standing with a clean regulatory record. The judging criteria included evaluations of year-over-year changes in assets, client households and revenue over the past year. Final rankings were announced on June 16, 2026. No compensation was provided.

About Arax Investment Partners

Arax Investment Partners is a rapidly growing wealth management platform making strategic control investments in leading RIAs and advisor teams. Founded and led by CEO Haig Ariyan — a seasoned industry executive with a distinguished track record of building and scaling wealth management businesses — Arax empowers its partners to be entrepreneurial and focus on delivering exceptional client service. Firms benefit from a management team with deep M&A expertise, capital sourcing capabilities, and the backing of RedBird Capital Partners.

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth, U.S. Capital Wealth and Arax Advisory Partners are wholly owned subsidiaries of Arax Investment Partners. For more information, visit www.araxpartners.com.

NOTE: AdvisorHub awards are based on business metrics such as growth, size, and professional background. They are not based on investment performance and should not be considered a recommendation or a guarantee of future results. No fee is paid for consideration. For additional information about the methodology, please visit https://www.advisorhub.com/resources/2026-advisors-to-watch/.

Media Contact:

Gagnier Communications

arax@gagnierfc.com

Gregory for Arax Investment Partners

araxpr@gregoryagency.com