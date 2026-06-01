Mawer Offers New Short Term Bond Fund

CALGARY, Alberta, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mawer Investment Management Ltd. (Mawer) launched the Mawer Short Term Bond Fund (the Fund) today. The Fund is designed for investors with a short-to-medium-term time horizon seeking capital preservation and liquidity alongside a higher yield than a money market fund. The Fund is actively managed across interest rates, sector allocation, and security selection, and is managed by Portfolio Manager Crista Caughlin, CFA.

“Short-term rates are highly sensitive to monetary policy, which is an area our macro process focuses on closely,” says Ms. Caughlin. “Combined with our credit team’s deep issuer coverage and proprietary portfolio construction tools, we believe we are well-positioned to deliver consistent, risk-adjusted returns in this part of the curve.”

About Crista Caughlin

Ms. Caughlin is a director and portfolio manager at Mawer, which she joined in 2020, and serves as lead manager of the Mawer Canadian Bond Strategy and the Mawer Canadian Money Market Strategy. She has over 25 years of investment industry experience in roles spanning fixed income trading, portfolio construction, macro research, and interest rate strategies.

Ms. Caughlin received her Bachelor of Commerce from Dalhousie University and is a Chartered Financial Analyst charterholder.

About Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Founded in 1974, Mawer is an independent investment firm managing assets for institutional and individual investors across all major asset classes. For more information, visit www.mawer.com.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Joanna Crozier

Head of Communications and Institutional Marketing

+1 (403) 267-1964

jcrozier@mawer.com