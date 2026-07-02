Mawer Launches Private Equity Fund

CALGARY, Alberta, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mawer Investment Management Ltd. (Mawer) today launched the Mawer Private Equity Fund (the Fund), bringing its established private equity strategy to Mawer Private Wealth clients.

The Fund builds on Mawer's private equity track record, which was established with the launch of Mawer Partners LP (MPLP) in February 2022. MPLP provides accredited investors with access to growth and buyout private equity investments across primary funds, secondaries, co-investments, and direct deals. The new Fund expands availability to registered accounts and integrates the strategy directly into Mawer's discretionary platform, with a lower minimum investment of $25,000. The Fund is managed by Portfolio Managers Peter Lieu, CFA and Paul Moroz, CFA, who also manage Mawer Partners LP.

"Evaluating business quality and management teams is a discipline Mawer has developed over 50 years in public markets, and it translates directly to private equity. The Mawer Private Equity Fund gives our Private Wealth clients a straightforward way to invest in a traditionally complex asset class, with a simpler and attractive fee structure." — Peter Lieu, CFA, Portfolio Manager, Private Investments

About Peter Lieu

Peter Lieu is a portfolio manager at Mawer Investment Management Ltd., which he joined in 2021, and serves as lead portfolio manager for private equity investments. He brings more than 25 years of investment experience, including building and managing a multi-billion dollar private equity program at the Abu Dhabi Fund from 2008 to 2020, where the program delivered returns above target expectations and median peer benchmarks. Mr. Lieu has conducted more than 4,000 manager research meetings over his career and leverages an established global network of GP relationships to source fund investment opportunities. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Alberta and is a CFA charterholder.

About Paul Moroz

Paul Moroz is a portfolio manager at Mawer Investment Management Ltd., which he joined in 2004. He is lead manager of Mawer's global equity strategy and co-manager of private equity investments. With more than 25 years of investment experience, he previously served as Mawer’s Chief Investment Officer from 2018 to June 2024 and developed the Mawer global small cap strategy. Mr. Moroz translates decades of expertise in identifying wealth-creating public companies into evaluating private companies with similar characteristics. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the Haskayne School of Business at the University of Calgary and is a CFA charterholder.

About Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Founded in 1974, Mawer is an independent investment firm managing assets for institutional and individual investors across all major asset classes. For more information, visit www.mawer.com.

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Joanna Crozier

Head of Communications and Institutional Marketing

+1 (403) 267-1964

jcrozier@mawer.com