Genius Group Announces Investor Call to Discuss AI Treasury and AGI Infinity Portfolio

Including details of the Company’s first investments with pre-IPO exposure to SpaceX, OpenAI, Anthropic, Figure AI and other leading frontier-AI companies

SINGAPORE, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS) (“Genius Group”, “GNS” or the “Company”), a leading AI-powered education group, is sending out this reminder that it will conduct an investor call and webcast to discuss their recently announced AI Treasury and AGI Infinity Portfolio. The call will take place on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, at 9.00am Eastern Time and will be hosted by the Company’s CEO, Roger Hamilton and Company Board Director and Head of AI, Suraj Naik.

The live webcast of the call, and subsequent replay, will be available at this link.

A link to the script, investor deck and recording will be available after the live webcast at https://ir.geniusgroup.net/

Investor Call and Webcast Details

The Investor Call will cover the following topics:

Details of Board-approved AI Treasury: Strategy and plan to Invest up to US$100 million in first phase of approved AGI Infinity Portfolio, including details of the Company’s first investments with pre-IPO exposure to SpaceX, OpenAI, Anthropic, Figure AI and other leading frontier-AI companies.





Strategy and plan to Invest up to US$100 million in first phase of approved AGI Infinity Portfolio, including details of the Company’s first investments with pre-IPO exposure to SpaceX, OpenAI, Anthropic, Figure AI and other leading frontier-AI companies. Five-year AI Treasury growth plan: Growth plan to a targeted $800 million AGI Infinity Portfolio within $2 billion in total assets by FY2031, representing a 14x increase from the Company's current $137 million asset base.





Growth plan to a targeted $800 million AGI Infinity Portfolio within $2 billion in total assets by FY2031, representing a 14x increase from the Company's current $137 million asset base. Forecast Growth in the AI-Powered Economy: Forecast of the growth curve of the AI-powered economy, its impact on the future workforce and the impact on the future of work, reskilling, the education market and how Genius Group is currently benefiting from the growth in this market.



ABC asset plan - AI Treasury, Bitcoin Treasury, Corporate Growth: Structure of the Company’s asset plan, with AGI Infinity Portfolio sized up to 40% of total assets, alongside 60% total assets in operating businesses and Bitcoin treasury, compliant with SEC rules and regulations.





Structure of the Company’s asset plan, with AGI Infinity Portfolio sized up to 40% of total assets, alongside 60% total assets in operating businesses and Bitcoin treasury, compliant with SEC rules and regulations. Financing Strategy: Details on how the Company plans to fund the growth of its treasury including the AGI Infinity Portfolio from a diversified capital program including from operational cash flow, the Company’s existing SEC-approved $1.2 billion at-the-market (“ATM”) facility and other capital sources as determined by management.





Details on how the Company plans to fund the growth of its treasury including the AGI Infinity Portfolio from a diversified capital program including from operational cash flow, the Company’s existing SEC-approved $1.2 billion at-the-market (“ATM”) facility and other capital sources as determined by management. Digital Banking Strategy: Details on the Company’s plans integrating its AI Treasury and Digital Asset Treasury with its ownership in dual-licensed digital bank, Jewel Bank, and the anticipated market growth in digital assets, real world assets (RWA) and stablecoins.





Details on the Company’s plans integrating its AI Treasury and Digital Asset Treasury with its ownership in dual-licensed digital bank, Jewel Bank, and the anticipated market growth in digital assets, real world assets (RWA) and stablecoins. Repricing Opportunity: Analysis of GNS common stock, currently trading at a discounted multiple of 0.3x price to total assets as of May 26, 2026. This compares to publicly listed AI holding companies and funds that are trading at multiples of between 2.0x and 5.0x price to total assets. The Company will provide data and details of why it believes a repricing opportunity may exist for its investors once the value of the assets on its balance sheet are fully recognized by the market.





Analysis of GNS common stock, currently trading at a discounted multiple of 0.3x price to total assets as of May 26, 2026. This compares to publicly listed AI holding companies and funds that are trading at multiples of between 2.0x and 5.0x price to total assets. The Company will provide data and details of why it believes a repricing opportunity may exist for its investors once the value of the assets on its balance sheet are fully recognized by the market. Bitcoin Loyalty Program and Dual Listing: Update and action steps related to the Company’s Bitcoin Reward, together with a progress update on the Company’s plans to dual list on the Australian Securities Exchange.



About Genius Group

Genius Group (NYSE: GNS) is a global education group delivering AI powered, education and acceleration solutions for the future of work. Genius Group serves 6 million users in over 100 countries through its Genius City model and online digital marketplace of AI training, AI tools and AI talent. It provides personalized, entrepreneurial AI pathways combining human talent with AI skills and AI solutions at the individual, enterprise and government level. To learn more, please visit geniusgroup.ai

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will”, “plan,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate and involve factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 20-F, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Reports of a Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company’s future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.

Non-IFRS Financial Measure

We have included Adjusted EBITDA because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short- and long-term operational plans. In particular, the exclusion of certain expenses in calculating Adjusted EBITDA can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our core business.

We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net profit / loss for the period plus income taxes and social contribution plus / minus finance revenue /expense result plus depreciation and amortization plus impairments plus revaluation adjustment of contingent liabilities plus share-based compensation expenses plus bad debt provision.

Contacts

For enquiries, contact investor@geniusgroup.ai