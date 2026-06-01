Baylin Technologies to Present at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference June 4th

TORONTO, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSX: BYL, OTCQB: BYLTF), today announced that Leighton Carroll, CEO, will present live at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on June 4, 2026

DATE: June 4th

TIME: 2:30 p.m. EDT

REGISTER HERE

Schedule 1x1 Meetings here.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Closed the acquisition of Sweden-based Kaelus AB

The transaction marks a defining milestone in Baylin's strategy to build a diversified, scaled global RF technology platform

Combined operations span Sweden, the United States, Canada, Finland, Australia, India, and China, with manufacturing, R&D, and sales presence across all major regions

Pro-forma 2026 revenue of approximately C$130 million, with pro-forma 2026 Adjusted EBITDA margin1 of approximately 10.8%, up from 6.5% in 2024





About Baylin Technologies

Baylin is a leading diversified global wireless technology company focused on the research, design, development, manufacturing and sales of passive and active radio frequency and satellite communications products, and the provision of supporting services. For more information, visit www.baylintech.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Baylin Technologies - Investor Relations

Graham Farrell

416.842.9003

graham.farrell@baylintech.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

Greg Young

VP Corporate Services

OTC Markets Group

(212) 652-5958

greg@otcmarkets.com

NON-IFRS MEASURES

This press release includes references to “Adjusted EBITDA” and “Adjusted EBITDA margin”, measures that are not recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”), do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and as such may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Management believes that these measures provide useful information to analysts, investors and other interested parties regarding the Company’s financial condition and results of operation as they provide additional key metrics of the Company’s performance. While management believes that non-IFRS measures provide useful supplemental information, they are not intended to represent, and should not be considered as alternatives to, net income (loss), cash flows generated by operating, investing or financing activities, or other financial statement data presented in accordance with IFRS. For further information, see “Non-IFRS Measures” in the Company’s most recent Management’s Discussion and Analysis, which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.



¹ See “Non-IFRS Measures”.