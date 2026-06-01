Syntholene Energy Corp to Present at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference June 4th

CHICAGO, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syntholene Energy Corp (OTC: $SYNTF) (TSX.V: $ESAF)(FSE: 3DD0), based in Chicago, IL focused on low-cost Synthetic Jet Fuel, today announced that Dan Sutton, CEO, will present live at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on June 4, 2026

DATE: June 4th

TIME: 11:00 AM ET

REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: June 5th. Schedule 1x1 Meetings here.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights



About Syntholene

Syntholene is actively commercializing its novel Hybrid Thermal Production System for low-cost clean fuel synthesis. The target output is ultrapure synthetic jet fuel, manufactured at 70% lower cost than the nearest competing technology today. The company’s mission is to deliver the world’s first truly high-performance, low-cost, and carbon-neutral synthetic fuel at an industrial scale, unlocking the potential to produce clean synthetic fuel at lower cost than fossil fuels, for the first time.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Dan Sutton, CEO

comms@syntholene.com

www.syntholene.com

+1 608-305-4835



Investor Relations

KIN Communications Inc.

604-684-6730

ESAF@kincommunications.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

Greg Young

VP Corporate Services

OTC Markets Group

(212) 652-5958

greg@otcmarkets.com