Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 22 2026

 | Source: Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co. Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

On 2 January 2026, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 59 of 18 December 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 240 million during the period 2 January to 31 December 2026.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading dayNo. of
shares		Average
price		Amount
DKK		  
Accumulated until 22 May 2026136,283667.6890,992,906  
Monday, 25 May 2026---  
Tuesday, 26 May 20261,000683.00683,000  
Wednesday, 27 May 20261,000682.77682,772  
Thursday, 28 May 20261,000686.00686,000  
Friday, 29 May 20261,000657.00657,000  
In the period 25 May 2026 - 29 May 20264,000677.192,708,772  
Accumulated until 29 May 2026140,283667.9593,701,678  
      
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,378,076 treasury shares corresponding to 9.51% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.  
  

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

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Attachments

SBB2026 Week 22 2026-06-01 FBM26-33 SBB-w22 ENG
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