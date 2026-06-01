Park Place Technologies to Provide Category-Exclusive Support for Everpure M and X Series FlashArrays

Cleveland, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLEVELAND, OH – June 1, 2026 – A new service that includes hardware break/fix support, current generation parts, and Purity//FA software support for companies running Everpure M and X Series FlashArrays has been introduced by Park Place Technologies. Park Place, a global leader in IT infrastructure management, is the only third-party provider to combine hardware support with Purity//FA software expertise .

The new service provides full FlashArray support for M and X series arrays at 30%-40% less than Everpure renewal pricing. In addition to hardware break/fix support and current generation parts replacement, the service offers remote Purity//FA software troubleshooting and operational support from Level 3 engineers with deep Everpure expertise. Flexible SLAs are tailored to customer environments and timelines, with coverage up to 24/7 with a four-hour response time.

The service was created specifically for Everpure users whose FlashArrays are past their initial committed term and who prefer to avoid a costly, long-term OEM renewal or forced hardware refresh.

“For operations where Everpure FlashArrays are working well at their third year OEM renewal, switching to Park Place support will save considerable subscription cost while providing the expert, reliable, and flexible global support we are known for,” said Jason Allen, Vice President of Complex Solutions at Park Place Technologies.

Park Place Technologies Everpure FlashArray support is available beginning June 1. For more information, visit this link.

About Park Place Technologies

Park Place Technologies is a leading global IT infrastructure services firm with $1.2 billion in annual revenue and 3,300 employees. We help 25,000+ organizations in 180 countries – including half the Fortune 500 – fuel innovation by dramatically reducing time and money spent on IT infrastructure management, while boosting performance and uptime.

Powered by the world’s largest on-the-ground engineering team, a robust group of advanced engineers, and our global Enterprise Operations Centers, Park Place delivers significant cost savings on hardware maintenance, software technical support, hardware procurement, and more. We also streamline IT infrastructure management, freeing internal teams from day-to-day tasks, enabling them to focus on strategic initiatives.

For more information, visit ParkPlaceTechnologies.com.

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Media Contacts

Park Place Technologies

Michael Miller, Sr. Director, Global Communications

mmiller@parkplacetech.com

Tim Flannery, Specialist, Product Marketing

tim.flannery@parkplacetech.com

Contact Info



Michael Miller

mmiller@parkplacetech.com

+1 440-683-9426