Viamedia.ai Expands AI-Powered Advertising Platform Following LocalFactor Integration

LEXINGTON, Ky., June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viamedia.ai , an ad tech company focused on simplifying today’s fragmented media landscape, is accelerating growth following the successful integration of LocalFactor’s teams and technology.

Since completing the acquisition in March 2025, the company has launched a new AI-powered advertising platform, enhanced its Geo-Graph™ solution , expanded its partner network, and earned multiple industry awards - reflecting continued momentum in building a more unified approach to advertising.

“The most important thing that happened this past year wasn’t a launch or an award, it was that Viamedia and LocalFactor became one company,” said David Solomon, Chief Executive Officer at Viamedia.ai. “Combining those teams and technologies created something the industry has been missing: a unified platform where local TV expertise, AI-driven audience intelligence, and omnichannel execution work together. That foundation is driving our product innovation, new partnerships, and measurable results for our partners and their advertisers.”

This growth has been supported by an expanding partner network, now spanning key markets including Boston, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Pittsburgh, and Topeka, with additional markets underway. More than 10 new exclusive partnerships have strengthened Viamedia.ai’s ability to deliver scalable local and regional advertising solutions while extending its addressable and omnichannel reach.

Over the past year, the company has introduced new AI-assisted planning and activation capabilities designed to streamline workflows and improve campaign performance across linear TV, connected TV, and digital channels.

Parrot ADS , Viamedia’s technology platform for managing and monetizing advertising across linear, CTV, and programmatic environments, has also expanded with new partnerships and integrations.

Parrot ADS can now support more sophisticated addressable advertising execution across its partner ecosystem. These integral updates have helped Viamedia better support advertisers navigating increasingly complex consumer viewing behaviors.

Viamedia.ai has also introduced a significant upgrade to its Geo-Graph™ solution by integrating Uber’s H3 hexagonal grid system . This enhancement transforms geography from a static filter into a dynamic intelligence layer for planning, activation, and measurement - enabling advertisers to optimize targeting, reduce waste, and better demonstrate performance in a post-ID environment.

Through Geo-Graph™, advertisers can now validate audiences prior to campaign activation using Viamedia.ai’s proprietary LFID, providing greater confidence in reach, targeting accuracy, and expected performance before campaigns go live.

The company’s innovation has been recognized across the industry. Over the past year, Viamedia.ai and its leadership have received honors from organizations including Cablefax and Cynopsis. Notably, Viamedia.ai was named Ad Tech Innovator – Operator at the Cablefax Top Ops Awards, and Parrot ADS earned Best Ad Serving Technology at the Cynopsis Media Impact Awards.

"We set out to build the operating system for local-first, omnichannel advertising - one platform where agencies and media partners can plan, activate, and monetize across every screen, every audience, every channel. What you're seeing now is that vision becoming real. Geo-Graph™ and LFID give our partners audience intelligence that doesn't exist anywhere else. And the partners who've been with us through this know one thing: when they need it done, we get it done," said Evan Rutchik, President and Chief Strategy Officer at Viamedia.ai.

About Viamedia.ai:

Viamedia.ai combines local television expertise with AI-powered digital capabilities to deliver unified omnichannel advertising solutions. The platform enables brands and agencies to plan, activate, and measure campaigns across linear TV, connected TV, and digital channels through a single interface.

For more information, visit www.viamedia.ai .

Contact:

Broadsheet Communications for Viamedia.ai

Rich Cherecwich

rich@broadsheetcomms.com