Inspire Launches GLP-1 Connect: A Free Community for Real Conversations About GLP-1 Therapies

Arlington, VA, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New online community brings together people navigating GLP-1 medications, diabetes, obesity, metabolic health, and related conditions to learn, share, and support one another.

Inspire, the world's largest online community for patients and caregivers, today announced the launch of GLP-1 Connect , a free online community designed for people interested in learning about, discussing, or navigating life with GLP-1 therapies.

GLP-1 medications have rapidly changed the conversation around diabetes, obesity, metabolic health, cardiovascular risk, and chronic disease management. As awareness and use of these therapies continue to grow, so does the need for trusted spaces where people can ask questions, share experiences, and connect with others who understand the realities of living with these conditions.

GLP-1 Connect by Inspire was created to meet that need.

The community provides a welcoming environment where members can discuss treatment experiences, lifestyle changes, side effects, long-term health goals, and the everyday challenges and successes that often accompany a GLP-1 journey. Whether someone is newly prescribed a GLP-1 medication, considering treatment, supporting a loved one, or simply looking to learn from others, GLP-1 Connect offers a place for meaningful conversation and support.

The community is open to individuals using GLP-1 therapies as well as caregivers, family members, and loved ones supporting them throughout their health journey.

"Like many people, I've found that some of the most valuable insights come from conversations with others who are navigating similar experiences," said Jillian Tygh, Chief Growth Officer at Inspire. "Being on a GLP-1 medication myself has reinforced how important community can be. Questions about side effects, expectations, lifestyle changes, and long-term health goals often extend beyond the doctor's office. GLP-1 Connect was built to give people a place to have those conversations, learn from one another, and feel less alone on their journey."

Members of GLP-1 Connect can:

• Connect with others using or considering GLP-1 therapies

• Share experiences related to diabetes, obesity, metabolic health, cardiovascular health, and chronic disease management

• Discuss treatment expectations, side effects, nutrition, exercise, and long-term wellness strategies

• Learn from peer experiences and community-driven conversations

• Access educational resources and support from individuals navigating similar health journeys

Like all Inspire communities, GLP-1 Connect is free to join and is built around respectful, supportive conversations. The community is designed to help people find practical information, encouragement, and connection as they make decisions about their health.

For more than two decades, Inspire has connected patients and caregivers facing a wide range of health conditions. GLP-1 Connect expands that mission by creating a dedicated space for individuals seeking support, information, and community around one of the most significant developments in chronic disease management today.

Individuals interested in joining GLP-1 Connect can create a free account and begin participating in conversations immediately.

To join GLP-1 Connect, visit https://www.inspire.com/groups/glp1-connect/.

About Inspire

Founded in 2005, Inspire is the world’s largest online community for patients and caregivers. More than 14 million people visit Inspire annually to find condition-specific support, share experiences, and access education across more than 3,000 health conditions. Every post is moderated to maintain a safe and welcoming environment. Inspire partners with nonprofit organizations, health companies, and research teams to ensure patient voices are heard and supported. Learn more at www.inspire.com .

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