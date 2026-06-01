EPI-USE Labs and Carahsoft Partner to Optimize SAP Data and Infrastructure for the Public Sector

ATLANTA and RESTON, Va., June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EPI-USE Labs and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Through this partnership, Carahsoft will serve as EPI-USE Labs’ Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s SAP data management and landscape optimization solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS) contracts.

“Public Sector organizations have an opportunity to modernize SAP environments and increase security, compliance and operational stability,” said Rob Levy, Partner at EPI-USE Labs. “With more than 40 years of experience and more than 2,000 organizations served globally, our partnership with Carahsoft makes it easier for agencies to access solutions that reduce data footprint, improve security and support S/4HANA transformation.”

By leveraging Carahsoft’s established procurement channels, agencies can simplify purchasing through existing Government contracts and accelerate access to EPI-USE Labs’ solutions, strengthening data security and improving operational efficiency.

Agencies can now leverage Carahsoft’s streamlined procurement process to access specialized solutions for:

Test Data Management: Create secure, on-demand test data to accelerate development and testing cycles.

Create secure, on-demand test data to accelerate development and testing cycles. SAP Data Archiving: Reduce data volume and support long-term data management while maintaining compliant access to historical data.

Reduce data volume and support long-term data management while maintaining compliant access to historical data. SAP & SuccessFactors HCM Reporting: Deliver accurate, real-time reporting across HR and payroll systems.

Deliver accurate, real-time reporting across HR and payroll systems. Data Privacy & Masking: Protect sensitive data with advanced scrambling and compliance support for regulations such as GDPR and CCPA.

“EPI-USE Labs brings decades of experience helping organizations manage and optimize SAP data at scale,” said Brad Kuhns, Sales Manager overseeing the EPI-USE Labs Team at Carahsoft. “Its proven approach to SAP data management makes the company a strong addition to our Public Sector portfolio, and we’re pleased to make these solutions more accessible through our reseller partners and contract vehicles.”

EPI-USE Labs’ solutions are available through Carahsoft’s NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and TIPS Contract #220105. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8545 or EPI-USELabs@carahsoft.com; or learn more about EPI-USE Labs’ solutions here.

About EPI-USE Labs

EPI-USE Labs provides software and managed services to help organizations manage, secure and optimize SAP and SAP SuccessFactors data. Its solutions support faster transformations, reduced infrastructure costs and improved data compliance. Learn more at www.epiuselabs.com.

Contact

Kris Burke

Kris@labs.epiuse.com

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for HR & Training, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com