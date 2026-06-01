EnsembleIQ Accelerates Growth and Innovation with Strategic Executive Appointments

CHICAGO, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnsembleIQ, North America’s leading B2B media powerhouse for retail, healthcare, technology and hospitality, today announces a series of strategic executive appointments designed to accelerate growth, community, and content innovation, and scale the company’s leading industry events.

Jennifer Litterick, CEO, EnsembleIQ, says, “By placing proven leaders into expanded strategic roles, EnsembleIQ is sharpening its ability to deliver deeper value to our readers, customers and event attendees across the connected industries we serve including retail, technology, hospitality and healthcare.”

Gary Esposito Promoted to Senior Vice President & Group Publisher of Chain Store Age and Hospitality Technology

Esposito has a proven history of driving growth, innovation and operational excellence in the business units and teams he leads, notably serving as the driving force behind one of EnsembleIQ’s flagship events, SPECS, as chairman of the program. His proven ability to develop lasting industry partnerships and produce highly engaging programs that connect buyers and sellers with exceptional opportunities has produced successful results for EnsembleIQ’s customers, readers and attendees across events and digital platforms.

His portfolio expands to include the Hospitality Technology business unit including its premier event, MURTEC® (Multi-Unit Restaurant Technology Conference).

“Gary’s successful leadership of media and events positions him perfectly to amplify these premier brands within our hospitality portfolio, ensuring our attendees and clients find unparalleled opportunities to connect with key decision-makers," says Litterick.

Abigail Lorden Promoted to Senior Vice President of Content for EnsembleIQ

Spearheading the company’s cross-market content evolution is Abigail Lorden. In her expanded role, Lorden will drive EnsembleIQ’s content strategy, fostering editorial collaboration, excellence, and innovation that will modernize the audience journey across digital, events, research, and print portfolios. She brings over 20 years of B2B media experience, successfully blending editorial, commercial leadership, and research, including her tenure as both publisher and editor-in-chief of Hospitality Technology.

As she expands her role to work across all content teams at EnsembleIQ, Lorden will remain involved in the Restaurant Technology Network (RTN) where she provides strategic direction for the membership community and its focus on technology standards, industry innovation, and restaurant-supplier collaboration across the foodservice ecosystem.

"Abby's unique and proven background, spanning decades of editorial leadership and commercial publishing success, positions her as the ideal content leader to advance our enterprise media strategy,” says Litterick. “Her focus will be on driving next-generation content innovation to deliver incredible value to our readers and partners.”

An Unwavering Focus on Innovation and Client Success

Together, these strategic appointments underscore EnsembleIQ’s continued evolution and growth trajectory by building a unified bridge that encompasses content innovation, advanced audience data, and new product innovation to help both readers and partners accelerate business growth.

About EnsembleIQ

EnsembleIQ is the premier resource of actionable connections and insightful information in North America’s retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare, and hospitality sectors. Delivering high-impact business strategies, proprietary market research, and flagship industry events across a portfolio of market-leading brands, EnsembleIQ connects an influential network of corporate decision-makers with the data, insights, and technical solutions needed to accelerate business growth and drive industry-wide innovation.

Media Contact:

Nicola Tidbury

Senior Director, Marketing

EnsembleIQ

ntidbury@ensembleiq.com