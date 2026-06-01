Forvis Mazars expands into Washington with new Seattle office

SEATTLE, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forvis Mazars LLP, one of the largest public accounting and consulting firms in the United States, is expanding its Pacific Northwest footprint by launching a new office in Seattle. The move represents a strategic investment in a fast-growing, globally connected market where the firm already serves a substantial and diverse client base.

The decision to establish a Seattle presence follows years of activity in the region and reflects the firm’s desire to further embed itself in a market known for its strong economy, international business ties, and deep talent pipeline. Forvis Mazars currently serves a diverse array of clients across the Seattle market, spanning industries such as technology, manufacturing, healthcare, construction, private equity, nonprofit, and retail.

“Seattle is a dynamic market with a concentration of businesses that align closely with how our firm works and the clients we serve,” said Jeff Ronsse, northwest regional managing partner at Forvis Mazars. “By establishing a presence here, we’re able to work more closely with clients through greater proximity and collaboration, reinforcing the Unmatched Client Experience that defines the firm while positioning Forvis Mazars for long-term growth across the Pacific Northwest.”

“Opening a Seattle office furthers the momentum we have built over the last four years, enhancing our reputation as a national firm backed by a truly global brand,” said Tom Watson, CEO of Forvis Mazars. “As we continue to expand across the U.S., we’re investing in key markets so we can help our clients unlock their full potential while our people grow alongside them.”

Forvis Mazars will open its Seattle office at 1111 Third Avenue, Suite 2890.

Experienced Leaders to Serve Seattle Market

The Seattle office will be led by Donald Rawe, a tax partner with more than 24 years of experience serving clients. Rawe will focus on building the local team, which will prioritize the middle market and consulting and advisory services to large, complex organizations.

“Our culture is built around high-touch service, thoughtful collaboration, and a long-term commitment to client success,” Rawe said. “As the Seattle market continues to evolve, we see a robust opportunity to bring that approach to businesses and stakeholders looking for advisors who are deeply invested in their outcomes.”

Kimberly Taylor will also join the Seattle team. Taylor is an audit senior manager with the firm’s Manufacturing Practice with more than nine years of experience serving closely held and private equity-backed companies across manufacturing and distribution, software and technology, and commercial services. Her experience also includes business combinations and purchase accounting.

Supporting Growth for Clients & Teams

In addition to serving middle-market companies, the firm offers international connections through the Forvis Mazars Global network, a leading international professional services network. This global reach positions Forvis Mazars to support the multinational businesses of all sizes based in the Seattle region.

The firm expects its Seattle presence to grow over time and plans to recruit both experienced professionals and new graduates, leveraging the region’s strong academic institutions and talent base.

Seattle marks the firm’s 77th office across 31 states and bolsters its presence on the West Coast, joining a number of California locations including Los Angeles, Irvine, Sacramento, and San Francisco. The new location continues the firm's steady geographic growth, including expansions in Arizona and Florida, and Minnesota.

For more information, visit forvismazars.us/about-us. To learn more about joining the team in Seattle, visit jobs.forvismazars.us.

About Forvis Mazars

Forvis Mazars, LLP is an independent member of Forvis Mazars Global, a leading global professional services network. Ranked among the largest public accounting firms in the United States, the firm’s 7,000 dedicated team members provide an Unmatched Client Experience® through the delivery of assurance, tax, and consulting services for clients in all 50 states and internationally through the global network. Visit forvismazars.us to learn more.

Contact:

Mike Brothers, PR Manager

mike.brothers@us.forvismazars.com