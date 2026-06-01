E.F. Hutton & Co. Promotes Geoffrey D. Liddy to Chief Operating Officer

NEW YORK, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E.F. Hutton & Co. (“E.F. Hutton”), an investment banking and financial advisory firm headquartered in New York City, today announced the promotion of Geoffrey D. Liddy to Chief Operating Officer. The promotion reflects his leadership, operational expertise, and more than 25 years of experience across capital markets, broker-dealer operations, regulatory compliance, risk management, and wealth advisory.

Mr. Liddy previously served as Managing Director at E.F. Hutton, where he played a key role in supporting the firm's operational infrastructure, compliance framework, and capital markets activities. In his expanded role, he will oversee firmwide operations, support strategic growth initiatives, and continue to strengthen the firm's supervisory, compliance, and risk management functions.

Mr. Liddy brings extensive experience developing and implementing supervisory frameworks aligned with SEC and FINRA requirements, managing regulatory examinations, and building internal controls and procedural efficiencies. He has also established and managed a successful syndicate platform and recruited high-performing sales teams, helping grow assets under management.

Joseph T. Rallo, Chief Executive Officer of E.F. Hutton, said: "Geoffrey has been an important contributor to E.F. Hutton's growth and institutional capabilities. His deep knowledge of broker-dealer operations, regulatory requirements, risk management, and capital markets execution makes him exceptionally well suited to serve as Chief Operating Officer. We are confident that his leadership will further enhance our platform as we continue to expand our investment banking and capital markets business."

"I am honored to take on this role," said Mr. Liddy. "I look forward to continuing to work with our leadership team to strengthen our operating platform, support our professionals, and help drive the firm's continued growth across investment banking, capital markets, and advisory services."

About E.F. Hutton & Co.

E.F. Hutton & Co. is an investment bank and broker-dealer headquartered in New York City, providing comprehensive advisory and financing solutions to a diverse range of clients including corporates, sponsors, and public-private partnerships. With a global footprint, we offer end-to-end investment banking services encompassing capital markets, PIPEs, private placements, M&A advisory, and strategic financing. The Executive Team at E.F. Hutton & Co. has a proven track record of delivering unwavering strategic advice to clients across the U.S., Asia, Europe, the UAE, and Latin America.

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