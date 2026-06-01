IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 22 - 2026

Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Purchases of own shares from May 25th to May 29th 2026
|Name of the Issuer
|Identity code of the Issuer
|Day of the transaction
|Identity code of the financial instrument
|Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|Market (MIC Code)
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|25/05/2026
|FR0010259150
|3 000
|161,8079
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|26/05/2026
|FR0010259150
|3 500
|160,9287
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|27/05/2026
|FR0010259150
|4 000
|159,3918
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|28/05/2026
|FR0010259150
|4 500
|156,1991
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|29/05/2026
|FR0010259150
|5 411
|155,8712
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|20 411
|158,3732
Attachment