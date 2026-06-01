IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 22 - 2026

 | Source: Ipsen Pharma Ipsen Pharma

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Purchases of own shares from May 25th to May 29th 2026
       
Name of the IssuerIdentity code of the IssuerDay of the transactionIdentity code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of the sharesMarket (MIC Code)
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1125/05/2026FR00102591503 000161,8079XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1126/05/2026FR00102591503 500160,9287XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1127/05/2026FR00102591504 000159,3918XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1128/05/2026FR00102591504 500156,1991XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1129/05/2026FR00102591505 411155,8712XPAR
   TOTAL20 411158,3732 

Attachment


Attachments

IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 22_2026
GlobeNewswire

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