Digitalage Opens Commercial Intake for Patent-Pending Architecture Linking Verified Delivery, Licensing, and Creator Compensation in a Single Workflow

TEMECULA, Calif., June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hop-on, Inc. (OTCID: HPNN), through its wholly owned subsidiary Digitalage, Inc., today opened structured commercial partner and licensing intake across six operating tracks, marking the transition from platform build-out into qualified commercial engagement with media, library, rights-holder, newsroom, and enterprise sectors.

The announcement is anchored by U.S. Patent Application No. 19/685,869, filed May 26, 2026, covering a system and method for conditional digital license issuance based on verified content delivery — an architecture that links delivery verification, license issuance, access enforcement, and creator compensation into a single enforceable workflow. That patent-pending architecture is the technical foundation for the commercial tracks now opening.

Digitalage operates not as an application or social platform but as an infrastructure layer designed to sit beneath or alongside existing media, distribution, and compliance workflows. Its function is to convert live and on-demand media into permanent, searchable assets with frame-zero verification and structured rights and monetization records generated at the point of creation or ingestion. The six intake tracks now open represent the commercial front door for organizations that already hold valuable media assets, rights portfolios, or audience infrastructure and need the verification, licensing, and compensation layer to activate them.

WHY PARTNER INTAKE MATTERS NOW

Partner intake matters because many organizations already control valuable media, rights portfolios, or audience relationships but lack infrastructure for verification, structured licensing, and monetization at the point of content creation or ingestion.

Digitalage is designed to address that operational gap by connecting verified delivery, rights-controlled access, conditional license issuance, and compensation records within the same workflow, rather than treating them as separate post-production or back-office processes.

For libraries, archives, estates, broadcasters, newsrooms, rights holders, enterprise integrators, and operators of audit-sensitive workflows, the intake structure is intended to route qualified inquiries into the appropriate commercial track for review.

The company expects to publish operating data as validation proceeds, subject to applicable public-company disclosure requirements.

COMMERCIAL TRACKS NOW OPEN

Qualified partner inquiries are now accepted through Digitalage.com across the following structured tracks:

Library and Archive Activation — Libraries, archives, cultural institutions, and estates holding rights-cleared content with dormant or underused distribution potential may submit licensing and activation inquiries. Digitalage’s infrastructure enables structured ingestion, metadata tagging, conditional access, and verified delivery workflows for archival and rights-cleared assets.

Libraries, archives, cultural institutions, and estates holding rights-cleared content with dormant or underused distribution potential may submit licensing and activation inquiries. Digitalage’s infrastructure enables structured ingestion, metadata tagging, conditional access, and verified delivery workflows for archival and rights-cleared assets. Rights-Controlled Content Distribution — Distributors, broadcasters, studios, and rights holders seeking infrastructure for verified delivery and rights-controlled access — including chain-of-custody documentation and conditional license enforcement — may engage through the partner intake track.

Distributors, broadcasters, studios, and rights holders seeking infrastructure for verified delivery and rights-controlled access — including chain-of-custody documentation and conditional license enforcement — may engage through the partner intake track. Newsroom OS / Verified Publishing Workflows — Independent newsrooms, editorial organizations, and publishing operations requiring verified content workflows, source attribution infrastructure, and tamper-evident publication records may apply for Newsroom OS early access through the dedicated newsroom track at Digitalage.com.

Independent newsrooms, editorial organizations, and publishing operations requiring verified content workflows, source attribution infrastructure, and tamper-evident publication records may apply for Newsroom OS early access through the dedicated newsroom track at Digitalage.com. Conditional Licensing and Verified Delivery Workflows — Enterprise integrators and infrastructure operators requiring conditional license issuance tied to verified delivery events — for compliance, regulatory, or operational chain-of-custody purposes — may submit inquiries through the enterprise and infrastructure track.

Enterprise integrators and infrastructure operators requiring conditional license issuance tied to verified delivery events — for compliance, regulatory, or operational chain-of-custody purposes — may submit inquiries through the enterprise and infrastructure track. Creator and Rightsholder Compensation Records — Platforms, agencies, labels, and rights management organizations seeking to integrate Digitalage’s creator and rightsholder compensation records infrastructure with existing royalty, licensing, or distribution operations may engage through the partner intake track.

Platforms, agencies, labels, and rights management organizations seeking to integrate Digitalage’s creator and rightsholder compensation records infrastructure with existing royalty, licensing, or distribution operations may engage through the partner intake track. Audit-Sensitive and Regulated Workflows — Organizations operating under audit, regulatory, or compliance mandates that require verified content delivery, access control, and auditable compensation records may initiate inquiry through the partner or enterprise tracks.

Partner inquiries, licensing discussions, and enterprise integration conversations are subject to qualification review. Digitalage does not disclose the terms, scope, or status of any specific partner discussions unless required under applicable public-company disclosure obligations.

CEO STATEMENT

“Digitalage is not an application — it is infrastructure. The architecture links verified delivery, conditional license issuance, access enforcement, and creator and rightsholder compensation records into a single operational workflow, and that architecture is now patent-pending. The intake tracks are open. We are ready for qualified conversations with organizations that already hold valuable media, rights portfolios, workflows, or audiences and need the infrastructure layer to activate them.”

— Peter Michaels, Chief Executive Officer, Hop-on, Inc. and Digitalage, Inc.

PLATFORM ACCESS AND INQUIRY ROUTING

Digitalage.com — Creator onboarding, partner intake, newsroom access, press and investor inquiries, operating disclosures, and product direction.

Hop-on.com — Corporate governance portal, public-company structure, Digitalage subsidiary disclosures, OTC filings, service provider disclosures, Nokia essential patent license disclosure, and OOVE equity separation documentation.

iOS and Android applications remain subject to platform review and approval. Updates will be disclosed through public-company filings and Digitalage.com as review processes are completed.

ABOUT HOP-ON, INC.

Hop-on, Inc. (OTCID: HPNN) is a publicly traded holding company incorporated in the United States and the parent company of Digitalage, Inc., its wholly owned operating subsidiary. Corporate governance materials are maintained at Hop-on.com consistent with OTC Markets Group reporting requirements. OOVE is a separate entity; Hop-on shareholders do not hold equity in OOVE through their ownership of HPNN shares.

ABOUT DIGITALAGE, INC.

Digitalage, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hop-on, Inc. (OTCID: HPNN) operating Stateful Media Infrastructure — a technology framework that converts live and on-demand media events into permanent, searchable assets with frame-zero verification, rights-controlled access, and creator and rightsholder compensation records generated at the point of creation. U.S. Patent Application No. 19/685,869, filed May 26, 2026, covers the company’s patent-pending conditional digital license issuance architecture. Qualified partner, creator, newsroom, enterprise, and investor inquiries are routed through Digitalage.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding Digitalage’s commercial partner intake process, the anticipated development and availability of its platform and applications, the scope and enforceability of its patent-pending intellectual property, the expected publication of operating data, and the company’s strategic positioning as an infrastructure provider for media, rights, and licensing workflows.

These statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including: the outcome of pending U.S. patent application review; app store platform review and approval processes beyond the company’s control; the company’s ability to attract and retain qualified commercial partners; the early-stage nature of Digitalage’s operating platform; and general market, technology, and regulatory conditions affecting digital media and licensing infrastructure.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Hop-on, Inc. and Digitalage, Inc. undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement except as required by applicable law. Nothing in this release constitutes investment advice, a solicitation to buy or sell securities, or a guarantee of future performance.

MEDIA AND INVESTOR CONTACT

Press: Newsroom track at Digitalage.com

Investor Relations: Investor track at Digitalage.com

Partner Inquiries: Partner track at Digitalage.com

Corporate / Governance: Hop-on.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1f757ad9-4a09-4de0-8b9b-3c57110d38c2