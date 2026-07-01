Digitalage, a Hop-on (OTCID: HPNN) Subsidiary, Secures Apple App Store Approval as Patent-Pending Creator Platform Enters Soft Launch

TEMECULA, Calif., July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hop-on, Inc. (OTCID: HPNN), through its wholly owned subsidiary Digitalage, Inc., today outlined the completion of a three-part infrastructure arc — intellectual property protection, creator monetization economics, and mobile distribution — that the company says positions Digitalage for its first phase of live revenue activation.

The App Store approval closes the last gap between Digitalage's infrastructure and its ability to generate revenue: the platform's IP is filed, its creator payout structure is set, and it can now reach users directly on iOS.

PATENT-PENDING FOUNDATION

Digitalage has filed U.S. Application No. 19/685,869, "System and Method for Conditional Digital License Issuance Based on Verified Content Delivery in a Distributed Computing Environment," with Peter Michaels, Sr. named as first inventor. The utility application is supported by four provisional filings, with a sixth invention currently in prior-art research. The filing covers the company's core architecture for verified content delivery and conditional digital licensing — the technical foundation underlying Digitalage's creator tools.

CREATOR ECONOMICS DESIGNED TO FAVOR CREATORS

Through its Genesis Creator Pilot Program, Digitalage has established a revenue structure that returns 85% of gross subscription revenue to creators, with a 15% Platform Infrastructure Fee covering payment processing, encoding, content delivery, and compliance. Genesis participants also receive 50% of net advertising revenue generated by their content. New creators joining the pilot are eligible for a $500 sign-up bonus, conditioned on completing onboarding requirements, including registration of at least 10 verified assets and publication of a first verification video.

APPLE APP STORE APPROVAL: FROM INFRASTRUCTURE TO DISTRIBUTION

On June 30, 2026, Digitalage's flagship iOS application received official approval from Apple for distribution on the App Store, moving the platform from invite-only TestFlight testing into a public soft-launch phase. The company is prioritizing onboarding of influencers and Genesis Creator Pilot participants ahead of broader public release.

"We filed to protect the technology, we built the economics to make it worth creators' time, and now we have the App Store approval to put it in their hands," said Peter Michaels, Sr., Founder, Chairman & CEO of Hop-on, Inc. "Each piece had to be in place before the next one mattered. That sequence is now complete."

BUILDING ON EXISTING INFRASTRUCTURE

The App Store approval builds on infrastructure Digitalage has already extended into commercial VOD library ingestion and live broadcasting across news, sports, events, and faith programming, broadening the range of content the platform can support as onboarding continues.

NEAR-TERM PRIORITIES

The company is completing final App Store Connect activation steps and advancing soft-launch onboarding of influencers and Genesis creators on iOS. Broader public availability and user-growth updates will follow as the initial cohort validates platform performance.

ABOUT HOP-ON, INC. / DIGITALAGE, INC.

Hop-on, Inc. (OTCID: HPNN) is a publicly traded technology company developing scalable media infrastructure designed to help creators and enterprise partners ingest, protect, distribute, and monetize digital media across mobile, web, and enterprise channels. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Digitalage, Inc., the company operates a patent-pending architecture for verified content delivery and direct creator monetization.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding product availability, platform development, creator onboarding, commercialization, monetization, business plans, technology initiatives, and future performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Additional information regarding forward-looking statements and risk factors is available at: https://www.hop-on.com/forward-looking-statements.

INVESTOR & MEDIA CONTACT

Hop-on, Inc. / Digitalage, Inc.

Email: contact@digitalage.com

Website: https://www.digitalage.com

SOURCE: Hop-on, Inc.