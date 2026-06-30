Hop-on, Inc. (OTC: HPNN) Announces Apple App Store Approval for Digitalage iOS App — A Revenue Catalyst for Creator-Owned Monetization

TEMECULA, Calif., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hop-on, Inc. (OTCID: HPNN), through Digitalage, Inc., today announced that its flagship iOS application, Digitalage, has received official approval from Apple for distribution on the App Store. The approval represents a binary catalyst for the OTC-listed technology company, converting months of scalable infrastructure deployment into a live revenue activation milestone.

"We did not build another app. We built clean, working infrastructure that gives creators real control over how their content is ingested, protected, and monetized. App Store approval confirms that infrastructure is ready and removes a key binary risk. We are moving from invite-only testing to a soft launch — onboarding influencers first, keeping the tech simple, and letting the platform prove itself in the market."

— Peter Michaels, Sr., Founder, Chairman & CEO, Hop-on, Inc.

FROM TESTFLIGHT TO APP STORE: AN OPERATIONAL INFLECTION POINT

The approval advances a public execution record that has placed eight dated milestones into the market since March 2026, spanning live infrastructure deployment, enterprise-grade stateful media architecture, creator economics disclosure, VOD library ingestion, and the Genesis Creator Pilot Program launch. The Digitalage platform is built on three core functions: Ingest, Protect, Monetize. The iOS app delivers a simplified, creator-first mobile interface for publishing workflows, digital asset verification through a patent-pending IP portfolio, and direct creator-to-audience monetization.

SOFT LAUNCH: INFLUENCER AND GENESIS CREATOR ONBOARDING

The soft launch strategy prioritizes onboarding influencers and Genesis Creator Pilot Program participants ahead of a broader public release. This phased approach allows the company to refine the user acquisition funnel, validate creator workflows, and build initial content density that drives a network effect before opening the platform to general users. The simplified app design is intentionally streamlined to reduce friction for creators entering the ecosystem.

DUAL-REVENUE CREATOR ECONOMICS THAT FAVOR THE CREATOR

Digitalage maintains a transparent revenue structure that has been consistently disclosed in the company’s public record, designed to capture share of the multibillion-dollar creator economy:

85% of gross subscription revenue returned to creators

15% Platform Infrastructure Fee (payment processing, encoding, CDN, compliance)

50% of net advertising revenue to Genesis Creator Pilot Program participants

$500 Genesis sign-up bonus, conditioned on completing onboarding — registering a minimum of 10 verified assets and publishing a first verification video

NEAR-TERM PRIORITIES

The company is completing final App Store Connect activation steps and advancing soft-launch onboarding of influencers and Genesis creators on iOS. Broader public availability and MAU growth updates will follow as the soft-launch cohort validates platform performance and user experience.

INVESTOR IMPACT: BINARY RISK REMOVED, PATH TO REVENUE ACTIVATED

App Store approval de-risks the company’s primary iOS distribution channel and enables revenue activation through the Genesis Creator Pilot Program. With the 85/15 creator economics model now distributable on iOS, the company can begin converting its documented execution record into measurable creator onboarding, early subscription metrics, and a recurring revenue base during the soft-launch phase.

"The creator economy still lacks the infrastructure that matches its scale. Creators need tools that don't extract ownership, bury reach, or redirect revenue. Digitalage is built for that gap. We are starting with a soft launch because we want to get it right — onboarding the right creators, keeping the technology simple and working, and building from there. The public record is the foundation. Execution is the standard."

— Peter Michaels, Sr., Founder, Chairman & CEO, Hop-on, Inc.

ABOUT HOP-ON, INC. / DIGITALAGE, INC.

Hop-on, Inc. (OTCID: HPNN) is a publicly traded technology company developing scalable media infrastructure designed to help creators and enterprise partners ingest, protect, distribute, and monetize digital media across mobile, web, and enterprise channels. The platform is built on patent-pending architecture for verified content delivery and direct creator monetization.

Website: https://www.digitalage.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding product availability, platform development, creator onboarding, commercialization, monetization, business plans, technology initiatives, and future performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Additional information regarding forward-looking statements and risk factors is available at: https://www.hop-on.com/forward-looking-statements

Hop-on, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

INVESTOR & MEDIA CONTACT

Hop-on, Inc. / Digitalage, Inc.

Email: contact@digitalage.com

Website: https://www.digitalage.com

SOURCE: Hop-on, Inc.