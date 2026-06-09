Digitalage Opens Commercial VOD Library Intake and Live Broadcasting Across News, Sports, Events, and Faith Programming

TEMECULA, Calif., June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hop-on, Inc. (OTCID: HPNN), through its Digitalage subsidiary, today announced the expansion of its verified media infrastructure into large-scale VOD library ingestion and live broadcasting across news, sports, events, faith and family programming, independent creators, and VOD rights-holder libraries. Since deploying its live streaming infrastructure in March 2026, Digitalage has been operating as a production-stage, patent-pending media infrastructure platform. Digitalage is now accepting content across expanded categories.

The expansion builds directly on a documented public execution arc established between March 10 and June 3, 2026. That record includes the deployment of next-generation live streaming infrastructure (March 10), controlled production deployment and Newsroom OS activation (March 12), a publicly recorded platform demonstration of live broadcasting, multi-host collaboration, persistent replay, creator control center, and AI transcription (March 16), the introduction of stateful media architecture (March 20), an infrastructure-layer market positioning statement (April 2), the introduction of a creator economic model (April 7), production-scale creator onboarding (April 14), entry into production-stage validation (May 6), the launch of Digitalage.com as a public operating platform (May 19), the filing of U.S. Patent Application No. 19/685,869 covering conditional digital licensing and verified delivery (May 26), the opening of commercial intake (June 1), and the launch of the Genesis Creator Pilot Program (June 3). The expansion announced today is the next chapter in that sequence.

“We did not build another app. We built the rails for the next media economy—where live becomes archive, archive becomes asset, and creators get paid like owners. The servers are active. The libraries are loading. The door is open.”

— Peter Michaels, Sr., Chief Executive Officer, Hop-on, Inc.

FROM LIVE BACKBONE TO PERSISTENT MEDIA DESTINATION

Digitalage was built from the beginning as infrastructure, not as a platform. Where traditional streaming services function as closed destination products, Digitalage is designed to operate as the underlying layer—where media is verified at creation, archived in searchable form, assigned ownership attribution, and made available for monetization across its lifecycle.

The March 2026 deployment established the live broadcasting backbone. The stateful media architecture introduced in March 2026 was designed so that a live broadcast does not end when the stream does. Every broadcast on Digitalage is engineered to become a permanent, searchable, verifiable media asset upon broadcast completion. VOD library ingestion now extends that same architecture to existing content libraries—giving rights holders the ability to bring dormant or under-distributed content into a verified, monetizable system.

CREATOR-FIRST ECONOMICS

Legacy distribution models are built around platforms that aggregate audience and mediate the economic relationship between creators and their viewers. Digitalage is designed to return more of that value directly to creators and rights holders.

Under the Genesis Creator Pilot Program, qualifying Genesis participants receive an 85% gross subscription revenue split, with Digitalage retaining a 15% Platform Infrastructure Fee covering payment processing, video encoding, CDN delivery, compliance infrastructure, and platform margin. Net advertising revenue is split 50% to the creator. The Genesis Creator Pilot Program is designed to operate across both subscription and advertising revenue streams. A $500 cash sign-up bonus is available to qualifying Genesis participants upon completing onboarding requirements, which include registering 10 assets and publishing a first verification video.

Digitalage is designed so creators do not have to surrender their content, their audience, or their economic relationship with viewers. They build a verified ownership record, a searchable archive, and a direct economic relationship with every viewer who subscribes or engages.

VOD LIBRARY INGESTION AND RIGHTS-HOLDER CONTENT

For VOD distributors, studios, sports and event content owners, news organizations, faith and family networks, and independent producers, Digitalage is being built as a verified distribution layer for content libraries and live broadcasts.

Digitalage’s architecture is designed to make existing content libraries searchable, verifiable, monetizable, and discoverable across their full lifecycle. A news broadcast, a sports event, a concert, a documentary, a sermon—each is a media asset with an audience that extends beyond its original broadcast window.

Large-scale VOD library ingestion is operational and accepting content from rights holders. The platform is configured to receive, verify, and organize content libraries across news, sports, events, faith and family programming, and independent VOD production. Rights holders interested in verified publishing access are invited to engage through Digitalage.com.

PATENT-PENDING VERIFIED DELIVERY ARCHITECTURE

Digitalage’s underlying delivery and licensing architecture is patent-pending. The Company filed U.S. Patent Application No. 19/685,869, covering conditional digital licensing based on verified delivery and creator compensation infrastructure. Three prior U.S. provisional patent applications—No. 63/756,622; No. 63/908,082; and No. 63/917,946—are also on record. Commercial intake for the patent-pending verified delivery and licensing architecture is open.

The architecture is designed to support rights-based licensing at scale—connecting verified delivery of content to automated creator and rights-holder compensation—without requiring content owners to transfer ownership or exclusive rights.

APPLICATION STATUS

The Digitalage application remains in controlled testing, with access provided to handpicked participants and onboarded creators through the Genesis program. Android access is through Google Play closed testing; iOS access is through TestFlight internal testing. Creator and partner access is provisioned through the Genesis onboarding process at Digitalage.com/genesis.

Creators, broadcasters, VOD distributors, sports and event content owners, news publishers, faith and family producers, and rights holders interested in verified publishing access may apply at Digitalage.com.

About Digitalage

Digitalage is a media infrastructure platform focused on verified video, live broadcasting, VOD distribution, creator monetization, rights protection, searchable archives, and digital media ownership. Built for creators, influencers, broadcasters, news publishers, sports and event content owners, VOD distributors, and rights holders, Digitalage is designed to help media become verified, searchable, monetizable, and permanent.

Digitalage is a subsidiary of Hop-on, Inc. (OTCID: HPNN).

About Hop-on, Inc.

Hop-on, Inc. (OTCID: HPNN) is a U.S.-based technology company focused on digital media infrastructure, intellectual property development, creator monetization, verified content delivery, and rights-based technology platforms. Through Digitalage, the Company is building infrastructure designed to support the next generation of verified media ownership, distribution, live broadcasting, VOD monetization, and creator economics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding Digitalage’s platform capabilities, VOD library ingestion, live broadcasting services, creator monetization, commercial intake, rights-holder participation, patent-pending technology, future partnerships, future content availability, future product development, and potential commercial opportunities. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, product development delays, app store review processes, creator and rights-holder onboarding, technology performance, market adoption, financing requirements, competitive conditions, regulatory changes, and other risks associated with early-stage technology and media infrastructure businesses. Hop-on, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Media & Investor Contact

Peter Michaels, Sr., Chief Executive Officer

Hop-on, Inc. / Digitalage

peter@digitalage.com

www.digitalage.com

SOURCE: Hop-on, Inc.