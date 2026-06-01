E Ink Debuts 75-inch Color ePaper Advertising Display at Taoyuan International Airport

BILLERICA, Mass., June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E Ink, the global leader in ePaper technology, announced today the installation of 75-inch color ePaper advertising displays in the Taoyuan International Airport, Taiwan, in the Baggage Carousel Area of Terminal 2, one of the most highly visible areas where international travelers spend significant time after arriving in Taiwan.

As global energy demand continues to rise, and the AI era brings significant increases in power consumption, governments and enterprises worldwide are seeking more energy-efficient infrastructure solutions. Enterprises and institutions are actively responding to the 2050 net-zero goal and trying to balance the new power needs of an AI-enabled world. ePaper displays, with their ultra-low-power draw, can be an effective, sustainable method to deliver information and advertising to a world on the go.

The key advantage of ePaper display technology lies in its bistable nature: it consumes almost no power when displaying a static image and only requires a small amount of energy when content is updated, significantly reducing overall energy use.

E Ink’s Kaleido 3 signage has now been deployed in the baggage claim area of Taoyuan’s Terminal 2, becoming the world’s first 75-inch color ePaper advertising display installed in an international airport. This installation not only effectively delivers brand messages but also demonstrates Taoyuan International Airport’s concrete progress in advancing low-carbon smart infrastructure. It allows travelers from around the world to experience Taiwan’s leadership in sustainable technology innovation.

The 75-inch E Ink Kaleido™ color ePaper display adopted in this project can also operate for extended periods on battery power, without the need for continuous connection to the electrical grid, thereby reducing infrastructure requirements and long-term operating costs.

Because ePaper signage can maintain displayed content without continuous power, it can significantly reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions. Without the need for power cabling, installation becomes faster and more flexible, while minimizing the impact of construction on airport operations. This provides large transportation hubs with a digital media solution better aligned with sustainability goals.

In addition, the new-generation 75-inch E Ink Kaleido™ color ePaper display offers a paper-like viewing experience and excellent visibility under ambient light, while also supporting animation and video content playback. It balances visual impact with energy efficiency, opening a new direction for the development of digital out-of-home media.

JM Hung, President of E Ink Holdings, said, “As the world faces energy transition and rapidly growing power demand driven by AI, the importance of ultra-low-power display technology will continue to increase. With its near-zero-power static display capability, ePaper helps enterprises and public spaces effectively reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions. Looking ahead, E Ink will continue to work with global partners to advance smart transportation, smart cities, and sustainable media applications.”

Hung-Pin Chen, Chairman of OMNI Media, said, “Digital out-of-home media is moving toward a more sustainable model of green marketing. In the future, OMNI Media will adopt a smart media placement strategy that combines dynamic visual impact with long-duration, low-carbon content distribution. By complementing ePaper technology with other display technologies, we can optimize overall energy use in public spaces, while providing brands with a new digital communication platform. This creates a new advertising model that balances commercial value with environmental responsibility.”

This project adopts E Ink’s 75-inch E Ink Kaleido™ color ePaper display technology, with hardware system integration provided by DynaScan Technology and advertising media operations managed by OMNI Media. Together, the three parties have created a next-generation airport media platform that integrates sustainability, digital innovation, and advertising value.

About E Ink

E Ink Holdings Inc. (8069.TWO), based on technology from MIT's Media Lab, provides an ideal display medium for applications spanning eReaders and eNotes, retail, home, hospital, transportation, logistics, and more, enabling customers to put displays in locations previously impossible. E Ink's electrophoretic display products make it the worldwide leader for ePaper. Its low power displays enable customers to reach their sustainability goals, and E Ink has pledged using 100% renewable energy in 2030 and reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2040. E Ink has been recognized for its efforts by receiving validation from Science-Based Targets (SBTi) and is listed in both the DJSI World and DJSI Emerging Indexes. Listed in Taiwan's Taipei Exchange (TPEx) and the Luxembourg market, E Ink Holdings is now the world's largest supplier of ePaper displays. For more information, please visit www.eink.com. E Ink. We Make Surfaces Smart and Green.

Contact:

V2 Communications for E Ink

eink@v2comms.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6c5ecd00-543c-4c9b-8454-63fe00ed39ac