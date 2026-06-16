E Ink Showcases the Future of Sustainable Large-Format Color Signage at InfoComm 2026

BILLERICA, Mass., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E Ink (8069.TW), the originator, pioneer and global commercial leader in ePaper technology, today announced its debut participation at InfoComm 2026, where the company will showcase its latest advancements in large-area color ePaper solutions for digital signage, public information displays and architectural applications.

Located in Central Hall at Booth C9815, E Ink will demonstrate how energy-efficient, reflective display technologies can help businesses reduce power consumption while delivering vivid, always-on visual communications. The exhibit will feature multiple color ePaper platforms, including E Ink Marquee™, E Ink Spectra™ 6, E Ink Kaleido™ 3 and E Ink Prism™ 3.

"InfoComm brings together the leading innovators in professional audiovisual and digital signage technologies," said Bryan Chan, Head of the US Regional Business Unit at E Ink. "Our participation underscores E Ink's commitment to advancing large-format color ePaper solutions that provide exceptional visual performance while dramatically reducing energy consumption compared to traditional digital signage technologies."

Advancing Large-Format Color Signage

A centerpiece of the exhibit is E Ink Marquee™, E Ink's newest color ePaper platform designed for large-area outdoor signage and digital out-of-home (DOOH) applications. The technology delivers bright color performance, wide operating temperature capability and ultra-low power consumption enabled by E Ink's bistable display architecture.

Visitors will also experience a 75-inch tiled Spectra™ 6 display, demonstrating E Ink's most advanced full-color signage platform. Designed for retail, advertising and information displays, E Ink Spectra 6 delivers highly saturated color and paper-like readability while consuming power only when content changes.

Additional demonstrations include flexible E Ink Spectra 6 technology, digital picture frame applications and ecosystem partner solutions that showcase the growing adoption of color ePaper across commercial markets.

Video-Capable Color ePaper for Dynamic Applications

The booth will feature a 75-inch E Ink Kaleido™ 3 display developed with ecosystem partner Agile. E Ink Kaleido 3 utilizes E Ink's color filter array technology to enable faster refresh rates and partial updates, supporting dynamic content, wayfinding and advertising applications while maintaining the power-saving benefits of reflective ePaper.

This display will feature the Agile Conversion Engine (ACE) middleware, which now interoperates with Navori Labs’s content management system, enabling retailers, financial institutions, and out‑of‑home networks to manage E Ink ePaper signage with the same enterprise CMS workflows they use for LCD and LED networks. With the new ACE↔Navori connection, users can create or edit playlists in Navori Digital Signage Platform, while ACE securely syncs, converts assets for E Ink, and orchestrates delivery to Agile’s displays.

Transforming Architecture and Product Design

Beyond signage, E Ink will showcase E Ink Prism™ 3, a programmable color-changing ePaper material designed for architectural, automotive and consumer product applications. Demonstrations developed with partners including Meris, Seekink and Cream Guitars illustrate how designers can integrate dynamic color surfaces into products and environments without the energy demands of conventional displays. E Ink Prism technology has previously been featured in concept automotive projects, most recently with BMW, and luxury consumer products, enabling new forms of personalization and interactive design.

Expanding the E Ink Ecosystem

InfoComm attendees will also be able to explore solutions from ecosystem partners including BOE, NewFace, Sharp, Agile, Mercury and others, highlighting the breadth of products being developed around E Ink's color display platforms.

Through these collaborations, E Ink continues to expand opportunities for sustainable digital communications across retail, transportation, corporate communications, hospitality and public infrastructure markets.

Experience E Ink at InfoComm 2026

InfoComm attendees are invited to visit E Ink at Booth C9815 in the Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center to experience the latest innovations in large-format color ePaper technology.

For more information, visit www.eink.com .

About E Ink

E Ink Holdings Inc. (8069.TWO), based on technology from MIT's Media Lab, provides an ideal display medium for applications spanning eReaders and eNotes, retail, home, hospital, transportation, logistics, and more, enabling customers to put displays in locations previously impossible. E Ink's electrophoretic display products make it the worldwide leader for ePaper. Its low power displays enable customers to reach their sustainability goals, and E Ink has pledged using 100% renewable energy in 2030 and reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2040. E Ink has been recognized for its efforts by receiving validation from Science-Based Targets (SBTi) and is listed in both the DJSI World and DJSI Emerging Indexes. Listed in Taiwan's Taipei Exchange (TPEx) and the Luxembourg market, E Ink Holdings is now the world's largest supplier of ePaper displays. For more information, please visit www.eink.com. E Ink. We Make Surfaces Smart and Green.

Contact:

V2 Communications for E Ink

eink@v2comms.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/204b4ef6-5017-4ae1-8490-5e610515c2cd