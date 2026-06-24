Yuanhan Materials Expands Advanced Bonding Materials Portfolio with Solvent-Free OCA Technology

BILLERICA, Mass., June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E Ink (8069.TW), the originator, pioneer and global commercial leader in ePaper technology, today announced the expansion of Yuanhan Materials. As display applications continue to evolve toward higher performance, thinner form factors, and more sustainable manufacturing, demand for optical bonding materials with superior optical performance, reliability, and environmentally friendly processes continues to increase. Yuanhan Materials, a member of the E Ink Group, has successfully deployed its self-developed, solvent-free OCA (Optically Clear Adhesive) in multiple commercial products and is collaborating with brand customers and module manufacturers to evaluate and develop next-generation display applications.

OCA is a critical material used in optical bonding between display panels and cover lenses. Its high transparency and optical performance help reduce reflection, improve light transmission and image clarity, while enhancing product reliability and durability. For display products where image quality and user experience are essential, OCA plays an important role in overall performance and manufacturing quality.

"As display technologies continue to advance, material innovation becomes increasingly important," said Abraham Lin, Chairman of Yuanhan Materials. "Through long-term investment in OCA development, we aim to enable materials to participate earlier in the product design and validation process, helping customers achieve the ideal balance between optical performance, reliability, and manufacturing efficiency. At the same time, our solvent-free process aligns with the growing demand for low-carbon manufacturing and sustainable supply chains."

Leveraging E Ink’s expertise in materials, display technologies, and manufacturing, Yuanhan Materials works closely across material formulation, module development, and process validation to optimize bonding quality and production efficiency. Product thicknesses ranging from 25 to 300 μm are available, allowing customized solutions to meet the needs of different sizes, structures, and application requirements. In addition to optical performance, sustainability remains a key focus for Yuanhan Materials. Its OCA products are manufactured using a solvent-free process, which helps reduce volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions and environmental impact compared with conventional solvent-based processes, supporting customers in building more resilient and sustainable supply chains.

As display applications continue to expand across ePaper, consumer electronics, industrial devices, automotive, and emerging display technologies, Yuanhan Materials will continue investing in optical bonding material innovation. Combined with the E Ink Group's accumulated expertise in display technologies and manufacturing, the company provides comprehensive support spanning key materials, display modules, and system integration.

Today, Yuanhan Materials has established volume production capability and works closely with brand customers, module makers, and ecosystem partners through product evaluation and joint development efforts, supporting the industry's transition toward higher-performance, lower-carbon, and more sustainable display applications.

For more information, visit www.eink.com .

About E Ink

E Ink Holdings Inc. (8069.TWO), based on technology from MIT's Media Lab, provides an ideal display medium for applications spanning eReaders and eNotes, retail, home, hospital, transportation, logistics, and more, enabling customers to put displays in locations previously impossible. E Ink's electrophoretic display products make it the worldwide leader for ePaper. Its low power displays enable customers to reach their sustainability goals, and E Ink has pledged using 100% renewable energy in 2030 and reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2040. E Ink has been recognized for its efforts by receiving validation from Science-Based Targets (SBTi) and is listed in both the DJSI World and DJSI Emerging Indexes. Listed in Taiwan's Taipei Exchange (TPEx) and the Luxembourg market, E Ink Holdings is now the world's largest supplier of ePaper displays. For more information, please visit www.eink.com. E Ink. We Make Surfaces Smart and Green.

Contact:

V2 Communications for E Ink

eink@v2comms.com