Carahsoft Partner Pavilion Showcases Cybersecurity Solutions at TechNet Cyber 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland, June 2-4

RESTON, Va., June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, will be joined by more than 100 of its technology partners at TechNet Cyber, a flagship event, in Baltimore, Maryland, on June 2-4, 2026. Hosted by AFCEA, the event will bring together members of the Defense Information Systems Agency, DoW Chief Information Office, U.S. Cyber Command, service cyber components, Government agencies, industry, academia and military services to discuss the technologies and strategies shaping the future of cyber mission success.

LEARN:

AFCEA’s TechNet Cyber will serve as a center of gravity for a whole-of-Government effort to bring together the policy, strategic architecture, operations and C2 needed to meet the global security challenges and successfully operate in a digital environment.

This year’s theme, “Dominating the Digital Battlespace: Confidence, Speed, Precision,” will be reflected throughout three days of keynote sessions, solution showcases, networking opportunities and technical discussions. The event will also feature continuing education opportunities, career fairs, special fundraising opportunities and more.

Explore the full agenda here, and the list of speakers here.

NETWORK WITH CARAHSOFT:

Carahsoft will host a partner pavilion in the exhibit hall featuring more than 40 technology partners. Attendees can visit the Carahsoft pavilion starting at booth #2733 for live cyber demonstrations and connect with Carahsoft partners throughout the pavilion. More than 100 additional partners will also participate across the TechNet Cyber show floor outside of Carahsoft’s pavilion offerings.

Carahsoft Partner Pavilion Demos:

Tuesday, June 2: Datadog

Quzara

Rocket Software

Socure

Rakia

Paramify

Torq

Tungsten Automation Wednesday, June 3: Cympire

SentinelOne

Wasabi

Object Security

Paramify

Torq

Tungsten Automation Thursday, June 4: Paramify

Torq

Tungsten Automation

Demo’s in Carahsoft’s Cyber Vertical Alley:

Tuesday, June 2: RSA

Kiteworks Wednesday, June 3: Denodo

Lastwall Thursday, June 4:

CMMC

Invary

Carahsoft Partners Participating in Carahsoft’s Partner Pavilion:

Armis (#2633) Gigamon (#2742) Aviz Networks (#2632) Horizon3 (#2651) Axonius (#2847) IGEL (#2753) BeyondTrust (#2744) MNS Group (#2848) BlueVoyant (#2752) Okta (#2642) Chainguard (#2748) Synack (#2644) Cloudera (#2750) Thales TCT (#2634) Cribl (#2648) Trellix (#2636) Crowdstrike RegScale (#2749) Cyberspatial (#2851) Security Compass (#2649) Entrust (#2738) Security Scorecard (#2650) F5 (#2732) Senteon (#2850) Fortra (#2845) Splunk (#2645) Starburst Data (#2637)

Carahsoft Partners Participating Outside Carahsoft’s Partner Pavilion:

10ZiG Technology (#2942) Fortra (#2845) QTS (#2534) Abnormal AI (#2605) Forward Networks (#3273) Qualys (#2615) Akamai Technologies (#2612) General Dynamics IT (#2811) QuintessenceLabs (#2521) Appian (#2227) Gigamon (#2742) RackTop Systems (#3056) Armis (#2633) GitLab (#3113) Rapid 7 (#2604) AT&T (#MR3) Glasswall (#3003) Red Hat (#2533) Aviz (#2632) Google (#3019) RegScale (#2749) AWS (#MR2) Govly (#2313) ReversingLabs (#2512) Black Kite (#2704) Guidepoint Security (#2313) Ripcord (#2544) BMC Helix (#3154) Hack the Box (#3208) Riverbed Technology (#2512) Broadcom (No booth) HPE (#3033) Rubrik (#2211) Censys (#2222) IBM (#2537) runZero (#3106) Chainguard (#2748) Illumio (#2949) Sailpoint (#2424) Check Point Software (#2510) Intel (#MR4) Saviynt (#3117) Ciena (#2711) ISEC7 Group (#3045) ScienceLogic (#2943) Cisco (#2425) Ivanti (#3050) Security Compass (#2649) Cloudera (#2750) Keeper Security (#3245) SecurityScorecard (#2650) Cloudflare (#3247) Keyfactor (#2706) Semperis (#3145) CognitionAI (#3016) Keysight Technologies (#2714) Senteon (#2850) Cohesity (#3141) KPMG (#3232) Sequioa Combine (#2952) ColorTokens (#2613) Legion (#2315) ServiceNow (#3267) Comcast Government Services (#3061) Leidos (#2825) Sonatype (#2225) CompTIA (#2312) Magnet Forensics (#3039) Soteria (#2517) Corelight (#3114) Mattermost (#3218) Splunk (#2645/2643) Corning (#2538) Menlo Security (#3005) Starburst Data (#2637) Cribl (#2648) MinIO (#2954) Synack (#2644) Crowdstrike (Supporting Partner) MixMode (#2913) Tanium (#2603) Delinea (#2501) MNS Group (#2848) Tenable (#3020) Dell Technologies (#2525) Netskope (#2616) Thales TCT (#2634) Diligent (#3041) Nexthink (#3002) Trellix (#2636) Eclypsium (#2600) Nokia (#2702) Tsecond (#2515) Elastic (#3015) Nutanix (#2421) Tychon (#2854) Entrust (#2738) Ocient (#2311) Vectra AI (#2638) Equinix (#3252) Okta (#2642) Veeam (#2944) Everbridge (#2413) Omnissa (#2751) Versa (#3251) Everfox (#3024) Optiv + Clearshark (#3046) WalkMe (#3104) F5 (#2732) Oracle (#2325) Windward (#3374) FedData (#3138) Palo Alto Networks (#2712) Wiz (#2693) Fidelis Security (#2505) Ping Identity (#2635) Yubico (#2734) Filigran (#2321) Project Hosts (#3251) Zimperium Inc (#2936) Flexera (#2959) Proofpoint (#2736) Zscaler (#2907) Fortinet Federal (#2718)

Carahsoft will offer a dedicated meeting room in its booth #2733 for its partners to utilize throughout the event. Carahsoft partners can reserve the meeting space by emailing TechNetCyber@carahsoft.com.

Additionally, attendees can visit Booth #2743 to participate in interviews with Francis Rose of FedGovToday. Select interviews will be featured on a 60-minute television program airing Sundays at 10 a.m. ET on ABC 7 (WJLA) in Washington, D.C., with additional distribution on YouTube and a replay broadcast Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on WJLA 24/7. For more information, contact TechNetCyber@carahsoft.com.

JOIN TODAY!

For more information on the event and to register, click here. For more information on Carahsoft’s involvement in the event, visit Carahsoft’s TechNet Cyber Event Page, or contact Hemen Besufekad at (571) 590-7129.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com