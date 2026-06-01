CN Reports May Grain Movement

MONTREAL, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today that in May it moved over 2.96 million metric tonnes (MMT) of grain from Western Canada, surpassing the previous monthly record of 2.54 MMT set in May of 2025 and establishing another new monthly record for grain movement. The achievement continues a strong crop year performance trend for CN, driven by sustained export demand, ample grain supply and efficient operations across its network. CN continues to move high volumes through its Canadian export corridors. The Company’s strong network performance has enabled it to meet customer demand while maintaining fluidity across the supply chain.

As the growing season gets underway across Western Canada, CN remains focused on delivering consistent and reliable service to support producers, grain companies and supply chain partners. Through ongoing collaboration with customers and partners, CN is positioning its network to support current shipping needs and maintain strong performance into this next crop year.

About CN

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

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