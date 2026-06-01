Carahsoft Hosts Annual GovExperience Summit: Advancing Government Service Delivery & CX at Carahsoft Conference & Collaboration Center, June 2, 2026

RESTON, Va., June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it will host the Annual GovExperience Summit: Advancing Government Service Delivery & CX on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, at the Carahsoft Conference & Collaboration Center in Reston, Virginia. Co-hosted by GovExec, the summit will convene Public Sector leaders from Federal, Defense and State and Local agencies to discuss how emerging technologies are transforming citizen engagement, workforce operations and digital service delivery across Government industries.

LEARN:

Attendees will hear from Government and industry experts through keynote sessions, targeted tracks, fireside chats and networking opportunities focused on the evolving future of Government CX. Discussions will examine the role of AI, automation and data intelligence in creating more secure, accessible and responsive constituent experiences while helping agencies modernize operations and support mission priorities. Featured keynote speakers include:

Matt Passos: Acting CTO, Department of Commerce

Acting CTO, Department of Commerce Tom Meiron: Assistant Commissioner, Office of Centralized Acquisition Services, Federal Acquisition Service, GSA

Assistant Commissioner, Office of Centralized Acquisition Services, Federal Acquisition Service, GSA And More: View the full speaker lineup here.





ENGAGE:

This year’s summit will feature an exhibitor hall where technology partners and sponsors will showcase mission-critical solutions designed to support Government CX, digital modernization and operational efficiency initiatives. 22 Carahsoft partners will sponsor the event and participate in speaking opportunities focused on addressing key Public Sector challenges and innovation strategies for Government and industry decision makers. Technology partners sponsoring the GovExperience Summit include:

• Adobe • New Relic

• Alchemer • Nexthink

• Everbridge • NICE

• Figma • Ninetx

• govSlackers • Qualtrics

• Granicus • Queue-it

• Help Scout • Red Hat

• Knox Systems • Salesforce

• Kroll • S-Docs

• ServiceNow

• TeamViewer

• Switchboard

• Zoom





The summit will also feature additional thought leadership and media engagement opportunities in partnership with FedGov Today, including on-site interviews with Government and industry leaders focused on the future of Government CX, digital modernization and mission innovation. Select event sponsors and speakers will participate in broadcast and digital video segments designed to extend key conversations and insights beyond the event audience, which will air during primetime on WJLA 24/7 News.

Event sponsors will also have the opportunity to participate in FedGov Today Industry Video Insights interviews, featuring individual conversations with George Jackson focused on emerging Public Sector technology trends and innovation strategies. These short-form video interviews will be published on FedGovToday.com and promoted through FedGov Today’s LinkedIn channel.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to earn up to four Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits in Information Technology through participation in summit programming. Additional information regarding CPE eligibility and requirements is available here.

JOIN TODAY!

For more information on the summit or to register for the event, click here. For information on sponsorship opportunities through Carahsoft, contact Samantha Hermes at (703) 230-7416.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Customer Experience and Engagement, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com