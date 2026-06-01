Texas Precious Metals Responds To Court Ruling In Lawsuit Against Texas Bullion Depository

SHINER, Texas, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Precious Metals, LLC (“TPM”), a Texas-based precious metals dealer and producer with more than 15 years of operation, today issued the following statement in response to the May 26, 2026, Order Denying Preliminary Injunction entered by the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas in Texas Precious Metals, LLC v. Hancock, No. 1:26-CV-513-DAE.

“While we are disappointed by the Court’s decision not to grant a preliminary injunction, we want to be clear: this is not a final judgment on the merits of our claims,” said Texas Precious Metals CEO Tarek Saab. “The case will continue, and we remain confident in the strength of our position. A preliminary injunction is an extraordinary remedy decided on an incomplete record, and we look forward to presenting the full merits of our case as the litigation proceeds.”

State’s Use of “Coin” Found Misleading

Despite denying the injunction, the Court found that the State’s marketing of its products as “coins” is misleading. The Court specifically noted that the common understanding of “coin” is synonymous with money or currency, and that the State’s use of the term has the potential to deceive consumers about the nature of its products.

State Waived Sovereign Immunity

The Court rejected the State’s argument that sovereign immunity under the Eleventh Amendment bars TPM’s Lanham Act trademark claims. The Court held that by removing this case to federal court and by filing its own related federal lawsuit in the Northern District of Texas seeking to invalidate TPM’s trademarks, the State of Texas twice made the tactical decision to invoke federal jurisdiction and thereby waived its sovereign immunity.

Trademark Infringement Claims Unresolved

The Court did not reach the merits of TPM’s trademark infringement and counterfeiting claims. Although the Court concluded that the preliminary injunction standard was not met at this stage, those claims remain fully alive and will be addressed as the case proceeds.

Looking Ahead

TPM intends to vigorously pursue its claims through the remainder of the litigation. In addition to the above-captioned case pending before Judge Ezra in Austin, a related action filed by the State of Texas seeking to invalidate TPM’s trademarks is currently pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas. TPM has filed motions to dismiss and to transfer that case to the Western District of Texas under the first-filed rule.

“Texas Precious Metals has built its brand and reputation over 15 years by producing high-quality, Texas-themed precious metals products,” Saab continued. “We will not stand by while a state agency uses confusingly similar marks and misleading marketing to compete against us. We are committed to protecting our trademarks and the consumers who rely on them.”

For more information or media inquiries, please contact Thomas Mustac, Senior Publicist at Otter PR, at thomas.mustac@otterpr.com

About Texas Precious Metals

Texas Precious Metals, LLC is a Texas-based precious metals dealer and producer that has operated for more than fifteen years. TPM sells Texas-themed gold and silver rounds, gold notes, and other precious metal products nationwide. TPM holds incontestable federal trademark registrations for its proprietary Texas-shaped Mint Mark and related marks.

Contact:

Chris Rulon

General Counsel

Texas Precious Metals

Email: chris@texmetals.com

Phone: 361-594-3624 x 10017