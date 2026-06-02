ASUS Announces ExpertBook B5 Flip G2, Bringing Flexible and Secure Computing to Modern Work and Learning

KEY POINTS

Versatile design: 360º convertible built for hybrid work and study; garaged MPP 2.0 stylus; premium 1.34kg aluminum chassis is just 14.9mm thin

360º convertible built for hybrid work and study; garaged MPP 2.0 stylus; premium 1.34kg aluminum chassis is just 14.9mm thin Dual cameras: 1080p FHD user-facing camera for calls and classes, plus 5.0 MP world-facing camera to capture notes, projects, and real-world moments

1080p FHD user-facing camera for calls and classes, plus 5.0 MP world-facing camera to capture notes, projects, and real-world moments Enterprise-grade security: ASUS ExpertGuardian with NIST SP 800-193-compliant BIOS; MIL-STD 810H military-grade durability

ASUS ExpertGuardian with NIST SP 800-193-compliant BIOS; MIL-STD 810H military-grade durability Sustainable design: EPEAT® Gold Climate+, Energy Star® 9.0, and TCO 10 certified, with FSC recycled materials for a reduced environmental footprint





TORONTO, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS today announced ASUS ExpertBook B5 Flip G2 (B5406FMA), a versatile 360° convertible laptop designed for business professionals, students, and educators who demand flexibility, performance, and security. Powered by up to the latest Intel® Core™ 7 Series 3 processor with an 18 TOPS NPU and Intel Graphics, this lightweight laptop delivers AI-accelerated productivity in a premium, portable aluminum design. With a garaged MPP 2.0 stylus1, dual cameras, WiFi 7 connectivity, enterprise-grade ASUS ExpertGuardian security, and MIL-STD 810H military-grade durability2, ASUS ExpertBook B5 Flip G2 adapts to any scenario — from the office to the classroom, and everywhere in between.

Versatile design for hybrid work and study

ASUS ExpertBook B5 Flip G2 adapts seamlessly between work, study, and creativity with a 360°-flippable design that enables laptop, tablet, tent, and display modes. The garaged MPP 2.0 stylus makes note-taking and sketching effortless — whether in the boardroom or the classroom — and the built-in garage keeps it secure, charged, and within reach. A quick 15-second charge delivers up to 60 minutes of stylus use.

The premium aluminum chassis features an elegant Gentle Gray finish, weighs just 1.34kg3, and is only 14.9mm thin, offering portability without compromise. For connectivity, there are dual Thunderbolt™ 4 USB-C® ports, HDMI® 2.1, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, and an audio combo jack. A Kensington Nano security slot aids physical security.

It's powered by up to the latest Intel Core 7 Series 3 processor with an 18 TOPS NPU and Intel Graphics, delivering AI-accelerated performance for demanding workloads. With up to 32GB of LPDDR5X memory and up to 1TB of PCIe® 4.0 SSD storage, ASUS ExpertBook B5 Flip G2 provides fast multitasking and ample capacity for files and applications. The 63Wh battery delivers all-day power, and rapid charging keeps productivity going without interruption.

Clearer communication and smarter connectivity

ASUS ExpertBook B5 Flip G2 features dual cameras for flexible collaboration. A 1080p FHD+IR user-facing camera ensures clear, professional video calls, while a 5.0MP world-facing camera4 captures photos, documents, and real-world moments in tablet or tent mode. Both cameras include a physical privacy shutter for instant privacy when needed.

WiFi 7 delivers ultrafast, stable connectivity for online collaboration and remote work. ASUS AI audio with advanced noise-canceling technology ensures natural, distraction-free communication. Dual speakers, dual-array microphones and a Smart Amplifier further enhance the audio experience for calls, meetings, and presentations.

The 14-inch NanoEdge display with an 84% screen-to-body ratio features a 16:10 panel delivering 400 nits of brightness, with TÜV Rheinland-certified eye-care technology for comfortable extended viewing. A touchscreen provides additional flexibility for interactive work and study.

Enterprise-grade security and durability

ASUS ExpertGuardian delivers enterprise-grade security with a NIST SP 800-193-compliant BIOS, Windows 11 Secured-core technologies, FIDO2 authentication, and five years of security updates. NIST SP 800-193 safeguards firmware by preventing unauthorized changes, detecting attacks, and automatically restoring trusted versions — reducing downtime, preventing failure, and ensuring government-grade reliability for enterprise continuity.

Additional security features include a fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button for quick, secure login; a physical webcam shield; discrete TPM 2.0 for hardware-based encryption; dual BIOS for automatic backup protection against firmware corruption; and chassis-intrusion detection to alert against possible hardware tampering.

Built to endure, ASUS ExpertBook B5 Flip G2 meets MIL-STD 810H US military-grade durability standards and passes stringent ASUS superior durability tests. A spill-resistant keyboard, reinforced hinges, and strengthened I/O ports ensure reliability through daily use. Up to five years of international warranty coverage provides added peace of mind.

For streamlined IT management, ASUS provides tools such as ASUS Control Center and ASUS Image Maker, enabling efficient device deployment and centralized control across fleets.

Sustainable design for an incredible future

ASUS ExpertBook B5 Flip G2 is designed for a more sustainable future, aiming to meet leading global sustainability standards including EPEAT® Gold Climate+, Energy Star® 9.0, and TCO 10 certification5, with FSC™ recycled materials used in the construction. This reflects a commitment to reducing environmental impact through improved energy efficiency, responsible sourcing, and lower carbon emissions across the product lifecycle.

Built for durability and long-term reliability, ASUS ExpertBook B5 Flip G2 extends its usable life to help reduce waste. ASUS Carbon Partner Services helps organizations reduce and offset their carbon footprint through verified, high-quality credits, while the ASUS Digital Product Passport provides transparent, traceable lifecycle data that supports responsible IT decisions. Meanwhile, the broader ASUS ESG programs — from responsible sourcing to circular economy initiatives — ensure every device contributes to environmental progress without compromising performance or productivity.

AVAILABILITY & PRICING 6

The ASUS ExpertBook B5 Flip G2 will be available in Canada later this year.

For more information, please visit https://www.asus.com/ca-en/business/ or contact your local ASUS representative.

GLOBAL SPECIFICATIONS 7

Specifications, content and product availability are all subject to change without notice and may differ from country to country. Actual performance may vary depending on applications, usage, environment and other factors. Full specifications are available at http://www.asus.com

ASUS ExpertBook B5 Flip G2 (B5406FMA)

Compute platform Intel® Core™ 3 Processor 304 1.5GHz (6MB Cache, up to 4.3GHz, 5 Cores, 5 Threads)



Intel® Core™ 5 Processor 315 1.5GHz (6MB Cache, up to 4.4GHz, 6 Cores, 6 Threads)



Intel® Core™ 5 Processor 320 1.5GHz (6MB Cache, up to 4.6GHz, 6 Cores, 6 Threads)



Intel® Core™ 7 Processor 350 1.5GHz (6MB Cache, up to 4.8GHz, 6 Cores, 6 Threads)

Graphics Intel® Graphics Display 14" WUXGA (1920 x 1200), Value IPS, 16:10, touchscreen, wide view, 300 nits, stylus support



14" WUXGA (1920 x 1200), IPS, 16:10, touchscreen, wide view, 400 nits, stylus support, 100% sRGB

Operating system Windows 11 Pro / Home 64-bit



Windows 11 Pro Education 64-bit



Windows 11 Clean Build



Without OS Memory 1 x onboard, up to 32GB LPDDR5X 8533MT/s



Onboard: 8/16/32GB LPDDR5X 8533MT/s

Storage 1 x M.2 2280 SSD, up to 1TB* PCIe® 4.0 SSD



256GB/512GB/1TB M.2 PCIe® 4.0 SSD Wireless WiFi 6E (802.11ax) (Triple band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card



WiFi 7 (802.11be) (Triple band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 6 Wireless Card Camera 1080p FHD user-facing, Webcam Shield



1080p FHD+IR user-facing, Webcam Shield



5.0MP world-facing camera, Webcam Shield (Optional) Stylus MPP 2.0 ASUS Pen (optional) I/O ports 2 x Thunderbolt™ 4 USB-C® (Optional)



2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C® (Optional)



2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (one support BC1.2)



1 x HDMI® 2.1 TMDS



1 x Combo audio jack



1 x Kensington Nano security slot



1 x Stylus (Optional) Keyboard and touchpad Full-size keyboard with 1.5mm key travel; backlit (optional); spill-resistant to 355cc*



*Quantity used during testing, with duration of 10 minutes Audio 2 x Speaker



2 x Array microphone



Supports Smart Amplifier



ASUS AI Noise-Canceling Technology Battery 50Wh 3-cell, Li-Polymer



63Wh 3-cell, Li-Polymer AC adapter USB Type-C®, 65 W; Output: 20 V DC, 3.25 A; Input: 100~240 V AC 50/60 Hz universal Dimensions 314.5 x 224.99 x 14.9mm Weight Starting at 1.34kg



NOTES TO EDITORS

ExpertBook B5 Flip G2: https://www.asus.com/laptops/for-work/expertbook/asus-expertbook-b5-flip-g2-14-intel/

ASUS MyExpert: https://www.asus.com/business/discover/myexpert/

ASUS Computex 2026 Event: https://www.asus.com/event/computex/

ASUS Homepage: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/

ASUS Business website: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/business/

ASUS LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/asus/posts/

ASUS Business LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/asus-business/

ASUS Pressroom: http://press.asus.com

ASUS Canada Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asuscanada/

ASUS Canada Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asus_ca

ASUS Canada YouTube: https://ca.asus.click/youtube

ASUS Global X (Twitter): https://www.x.com/asus

About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world’s most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today’s technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.

1 Garaged stylus is an optional feature.

2 The testing regime includes the requirements of both military-grade standards and ASUS quality tests and varies depending on device. MIL-STD 810H testing is conducted on selected ASUS products only. Note that the MIL-STD 810H testing helps to ensure the quality of ASUS products but does not indicate a particular fitness for military use. The test is performed under laboratory conditions. Any damage caused by attempts to replicate these test conditions would be considered accidental and would not be covered by the standard ASUS warranty. Additional coverage is available with ASUS Premium Care.

3 Product weight may vary according to device configuration.

4 The 5MP world-facing camera is an optional feature.

5 Certifications are still under progress at the time of publishing. Please check with your ASUS representative prior to sharing any information publicly.

6 Prices listed are manufacturer’s suggested retail prices (MSRP) and are subject to change without notice. Actual prices may vary by retailer and region. Product specifications, features, and availability are also subject to change without prior notice.

7 Specifications, content and product availability are all subject to change without notice and may differ from country to country. Actual performance may vary depending on applications, usage, environment and other factors. Full specifications are available at http://www.asus.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/43fca62f-4f6d-4a76-9ffb-f08331913bbd