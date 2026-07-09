ASUS Zenni Claw Is Now Available, Making Agentic AI Easier to Start

KEY POINTS

Easy to start: A guided three-step install and a simplified interface remove the friction usually tied to AI agent tools.

A guided three-step install and a simplified interface remove the friction usually tied to AI agent tools. Ready-to-use skills: Built-in Work, Travel, and Life assistants let users begin with a real task instead of a blank prompt.

Built-in Work, Travel, and Life assistants let users begin with a real task instead of a blank prompt. Flexible local-cloud routing: Zenni Claw runs work locally or in the cloud to balance responsiveness, privacy, and efficiency.

Zenni Claw runs work locally or in the cloud to balance responsiveness, privacy, and efficiency. Built-in safety: Safety-focused controls help protect users as AI agents work across tools, files, and workflows, keeping you in control of each step.





TORONTO, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS today announced that ASUS Zenni Claw, its agentic AI assistant, is now available as a free download for supported ASUS devices. Designed to make agentic AI easier to start with, Zenni Claw turns everyday prompts into guided AI workflows — with ready-to-use skills for work, travel, and daily planning, and controls that keep users in charge of every step.

Agentic AI can take on real, multi-step tasks — but getting started often means fiddly setup and a blank prompt. ASUS Zenni Claw lowers that barrier. With a guided three-step installation, a simplified interface, and a library of ready-to-use ASUS skills, it helps people go from idea to result without needing to be an AI expert.

Because it switches outputs flexibly between the device and the cloud, Zenni Claw is built to balance responsiveness and efficiency while cutting unnecessary cloud processing. Its safety-focused architecture is designed to improve privacy and user control as AI agents interact with tools, files, and workflows.

Built to make agentic AI easier to use

Zenni Claw is designed to be easy to install and easy to use, with a guided setup that removes much of the complexity often associated with AI agent tools. Ready-to-use ASUS skills offer selected workflows for practical scenarios, so users can begin with a real task instead of a blank prompt. Flexible local-cloud routing lets it draw on local or cloud-supported experiences depending on the task, device capability, model availability, and user preference, while built-in, safety-focused controls help protect users as AI agents interact with tools, files, and workflows. Zenni Claw runs in a contained workspace, kept separate from personal files and the main system, with sensitive-data filtering, prompt-injection protection, and safeguards that keep API keys protected on the device instead of exposed to the workflow.

Skills for work, travel, daily life, and creation

Zenni Claw starts with essential skills through three everyday assistants. Work Assistant turns ideas, updates, and research into work-ready materials — helping users organize meeting notes and action items, follow industry updates, and create editable presentation drafts. Travel Assistant helps users plan smarter before and during a trip, monitoring flight options, building itineraries, and surfacing local experiences beyond the standard tourist spots. Life Assistant brings everyday decisions into one place, from morning briefings and interest-based news to outdoor gear planning and group dining recommendations.

In total, Zenni Claw launches with 11 ready tasks and 14 ready-to-use ASUS Skills.

More features coming

Zenni Claw is designed to expand over time. Starting from essential assistant skills, it will add more assistant experiences and connected ASUS workflows across work, life, travel, creator, and system scenarios, supporting more of the ways people plan, create, and get things done. Future features and availability are subject to change. Users can also add their own skills and call them up directly in chat, alongside the built-in ASUS Skills.

Availability

ASUS Zenni Claw is available now as a free download from the ASUS website for supported ASUS devices running Windows 11 (64-bit), with 16 GB of RAM and 20 GB of available storage recommended; some local model features may require higher system specifications. It is launching in beta as ASUS continues to refine the experience. Zenni Claw is an optional installation and does not come preinstalled; devices that do not meet local model requirements can run it in Cloud-only mode. While the app itself is free, some advanced cloud model usage may depend on the user’s own API setup or token usage, depending on the selected AI model. To learn more or download, visit https://www.asus.com/ca-en/content/asus-zenni-claw/.

SPECIFICATIONS AND REQUIREMENTS 1

ASUS Zenni Claw

Product ASUS Zenni Claw Product type Agentic AI assistant (software application), launching in beta Operating

system Windows 11 (64-bit) or above Memory 16 GB RAM or more Storage 20 GB of available storage space Local model –

minimum

requirements Windows 11 (64-bit) or above



32 GB RAM



20 GB of available storage space, excluding the software’s own required space



Intel® Core™ Ultra Series X or AMD Ryzen™ AI Max Series Local model –

recommended NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090 GPU with 24 GB or more VRAM Processing

modes Hybrid (local and cloud) or Cloud-only Built-in

assistants Work Assistant, Life Assistant, Travel Assistant



Available later on: Creator Assistant, System Assistant Included at

launch 11 ready tasks and 14 ready-to-use ASUS Skills, with support for user-added skills Availability Available now, free to download Where to

download https://www.asus.com/ca-en/content/asus-zenni-claw/

ASUS Zenni Claw Task List

Assistant Task Description Work Assistant Meeting Actions Organize meeting notes, auto-generate action items, and

continuously track progress status. Work Assistant Industry News Digest Scheduled crawl of industry news by keyword, compiled

into a structured summary digest. Work Assistant Slide Generator Based on topic and reference materials, rapidly generate

an editable presentation draft and structure. Life Assistant Morning Briefing Daily morning push of live weather forecast, outfit

suggestions, and today’s top news highlights. Life Assistant Interest News Tracker Scheduled collection of interest-based content, such as

finance and tech, with personalized digest reports. Life Assistant Outdoor Gear Advisor Based on activity, location, and type, cross-reference

personal gear inventory. Life Assistant Group Dining Planner Recommend restaurants by group size, budget, and

preferences. Travel Assistant Flight Monitor Lock in dates and destination, continuously monitor flight

prices, and alert when a low fare is detected. Travel Assistant Trip Itinerary Planner Plan the optimal visit order for target attractions with

integrated transport options and daily schedules. Travel Assistant Local Deep Experiences Crawl local blogs and forums to uncover unique, authentic

experiences beyond standard tourist spots. Creative Assistant Always-On Creative

Agency Support creative workflows from brief to concept, visual

generation, and marketing asset output.

Notes to Editors

ASUS Zenni Claw: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/content/asus-zenni-claw/

ASUS Homepage: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/

ASUS AI PCs: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/content/asus-ai-pc/

ASUS Pressroom: http://press.asus.com

ASUS Canada Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asuscanada/

ASUS Canada Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asus_ca

ASUS Canada YouTube: https://ca.asus.click/youtube

ASUS Global X (Twitter): https://www.x.com/asus

About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world’s most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today’s technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.

1 Specifications, content and product availability are all subject to change without notice and may differ from country to country. Actual performance may vary depending on applications, usage, environment and other factors. Full specifications are available at http://www.asus.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9bdcdc37-615f-41c0-915d-78e2f7df5d57