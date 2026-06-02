ASUS and ROG Win 10 Best Choice Awards at Computex 2026

KEY POINTS

ROG G1000 Edition 20 gaming desktop wins the prestigious Golden Award in the Gaming and Immersive Tech category

ASUS ExpertBook Ultra receives a Sustainable Tech Special Award for leadership in sustainable commercial computing

ASUS and ROG earn eight additional Category Awards for products spanning gaming, AI computing, creative tools, and networking





TORONTO, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS today announced that it has received a total of 10 Best Choice Awards at Computex 2026, including the prestigious Golden Award for the ROG G1000 Edition 20 gaming desktop and a Sustainable Tech Special Award for the ASUS ExpertBook Ultra. These accolades underscore the company’s continued leadership in innovation, product excellence, and commitment to sustainable technology solutions.

In addition to the top honors, ASUS and ROG received eight Category Awards for standout products, including the ASUS Ascent GX10 in the AI Computing and Tech category, the ROG Zephyrus Duo (2026), the ROG Flow Z13-KJP (2026), and the ROG Rapture GT-BN98 Pro in the Gaming and Immersive Tech category. The ASUS Zenbook DUO (UX8407), ASUS ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13), and ROG Thor 3000W Titanium III Edition 20 were recognized in the Computer and System category, and the ROG Cetra Open Wireless in the Other Applications category.

ROG G1000 Edition 20

The ROG G1000 Edition 20, the winner of the Golden Award, features an exclusive black and gold colorway that blends matte textures with gold accents for ultimate collectability. The world’s first prebuilt gaming PC to feature the AniMe Holo holographic fan system, it allows users to showcase ROG icons or custom animations via Sync, Fusion, and Solo modes. The Tri-zone airflow design isolates airflow to the CPU, GPU, and PSU. The ROG Thermal Atrium with a 420mm AIO cooler draws fresh air directly, reducing intake temperatures by up to 16°C. Powered by AMD Ryzen™ 9 9950X3D and ROG Astral RTX 5090, with 128GB DDR5, it delivers uncompromised performance. The chassis features geometric aesthetics and energy-guide lighting. With a physical Fan Key and total dust protection, it’s a masterpiece of tech and luxury.

ASUS ExpertBook Ultra

The ASUS ExpertBook Ultra, the winner of the Sustainable Tech Special Award, redefines business performance with precision and without compromise. With a chassis crafted from 90% PIR recycled magnesium-aluminum alloy, complemented by 30% PCR plastics and 100% recycled rare-earth magnets, merging high-end aesthetics with deep circular responsibility, it weighs just 0.99kg yet achieves 9H durability— leveraging Nano Ceramic Technology. Powered by Intel Core™ Ultra X9 Series 3 processors, Intel Arc™ Pro graphics, and Intel vPro®, it delivers effortless power and AI-optimized productivity. ASUS ExpertCool Pro cooling system delivers up to 50W TDP performance, while ASUS ExpertGuardian and its NIST SP 800-193 resiliency ensure enterprise-grade protection. The ExpertBook Ultra is leading the industry by adopting the Digital Product Passport (DPP) and Product Environmental Footprint (PEF) to ensure total lifecycle transparency. Elegant, intelligent, and refined — it defines the new pinnacle of premium business laptops.

Glimpse the Future

The ROG G1000 Edition 20 and ASUS ExpertBook Ultra, along with all other winners, such as the ASUS Ascent GX10, ROG Zephyrus Duo (2026), ROG Flow Z13-KJP (2026), and ASUS ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13), can be seen firsthand at the ASUS and ROG booths at Computex 2026. Visitors are invited to explore innovative technology and glimpse the future, with leading innovations from both brands showcased. The booths are located at Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1 (ASUS booth #M0820 / ROG booth #M0504) and can be visited from June 2 to June 4, 2026, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and on June 5, 2026, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

PRESS CONTACTS

Redoine Taoussi

Senior Public Relations Manager

Redoine_Taoussi@asus.com



NOTES TO EDITORS

ROG G1000 Edition 20: https://rog.asus.com/desktops/full-tower/rog-g1000-edition-20-2026-gm1000/

ASUS ExpertBook Ultra: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/for-work/all-series/asus-expertbook-ultra/

ROG Zephyrus DUO (2026) : https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/rog-zephyrus/rog-zephyrus-duo-2026/

ROG Flow Z13-KJP (2026): https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/rog-flow/rog-flow-z13-kjp/

ASUS Zenbook DUO (UX8407): https://www.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/for-home/zenbook/asus-zenbook-duo-ux8407/

ASUS ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13): https://www.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/for-creators/proart/proart-gopro-edition-px13-hn7306/

ROG Thor 3000W Titanium III Edition 20: https://rog.asus.com/power-supply-units/rog-thor/rog-thor-3000t3-gaming-edition-20/

ROG Cetra Open Wireless: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/headsets-audio/earbuds/rog-cetra-open-wireless/

ROG Rapture GT-BN98 Pro: https://rog.asus.com/networking/rog-rapture-gt-bn98-pro/

ASUS Ascent GX10: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/networking-iot-servers/desktop-ai-supercomputer/ultra-small-ai-supercomputers/asus-ascent-gx10/

ASUS Computex 2026: https://www.asus.com/event/computex/

ASUS Homepage: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/

ROG Homepage: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/

ASUS Pressroom: http://press.asus.com

ASUS Global Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asus

ASUS Global X (Twitter): https://www.x.com/asus

About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world’s most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today’s technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5a440bd6-3bbd-4cb9-8fb1-fa68397f502a