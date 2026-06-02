DigiCert Research Reveals Major Certificate Visibility Blind Spot for Enterprises

London, UK, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infosecurity Europe, Stand B48 – DigiCert, a global leader in intelligent trust, today announced findings from a new global survey conducted by independent research firm Omdia, which revealed only 34% of organizations have a complete and current view of their digital certificates. Without centralized visibility into certificates and machine identities, organizations struggle to detect security gaps, prevent outages, and respond to rapidly evolving cryptographic requirements.
DigiCert’s 2026 Global PKI Research Report, titled ‘PKI Under Pressure: The Tipping Point for Modernization,’ also found that organizations are facing mounting operational and security pressure as certificate volumes and machine identities continue to grow. Nearly three-quarters of organizations are very or extremely concerned about outages caused by expired certificates, while 74% report the same level of concern about certificate sprawl. In response, about 80% are either implementing or planning public key infrastructure (PKI) modernization initiatives, and more than half expect PKI investment to increase over the next one to three years.
The findings reflect a broader shift in how organizations manage trust amid shrinking certificate lifespans and an explosion of machine identities. As digital infrastructures become more distributed and dynamic, organizations are placing greater emphasis on visibility, automation, and crypto-agility to reduce operational risk and maintain resilience.
“Organizations are reaching a tipping point,” said Lakshmi Hanspal, Chief Trust Officer at DigiCert. “Certificate sprawl, shrinking certificate lifespans, and growing machine identity complexity have pushed manual PKI management past its limits. Most technology leaders know modernization is necessary to strengthen resilience, but many are still closing the gap on visibility and automation. The shift that needs to happen is clear, centralized platforms that unify policy, automation, and oversight are becoming the foundation for preventing outages and managing trust at scale.”
Additional findings
- Centralized management is a priority, with 76% of organizations saying it is business critical or highly important
- Lack of visibility is the top challenge, followed by siloed solutions (51%) and manual tracking methods such as spreadsheets (47%)
- Modernization is delivering results, with 64% reporting improved certificate lifecycle automation and 60% reporting fewer outages
- PKI is expanding into new use cases, with roughly 72% to 75% saying it will play a key role in securing artificial intelligence systems
- Quantum readiness remains limited, with only 22% fully assessing systems for future cryptographic risks
The survey was conducted by Omdia on behalf of DigiCert and included more than 400 senior IT and technology respondents across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. These individuals represent organizations of more than 1,000 employees at a director's level or higher across a range of industries.
To read the full report, click here.
About DigiCert
DigiCert is a global leader in intelligent trust. We protect the digital world by ensuring the security, privacy, and authenticity of every interaction. Our AI-powered DigiCert ONE platform unifies PKI, DNS, and certificate lifecycle management to secure infrastructure, software, devices, messages, and AI content, agents, and models. Learn why more than 125,000 organizations, including 90% of the Fortune 500, choose DigiCert to stop today’s threats and prepare for a quantum-safe future at www.digicert.com.