DigiCert Research Reveals Major Certificate Visibility Blind Spot for Enterprises

London, UK, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infosecurity Europe, Stand B48 – DigiCert , a global leader in intelligent trust, today announced findings from a new global survey conducted by independent research firm Omdia, which revealed only 34% of organizations have a complete and current view of their digital certificates. Without centralized visibility into certificates and machine identities, organizations struggle to detect security gaps, prevent outages, and respond to rapidly evolving cryptographic requirements.

DigiCert’s 2026 Global PKI Research Report, titled ‘PKI Under Pressure: The Tipping Point for Modernization,’ also found that organizations are facing mounting operational and security pressure as certificate volumes and machine identities continue to grow. Nearly three-quarters of organizations are very or extremely concerned about outages caused by expired certificates, while 74% report the same level of concern about certificate sprawl. In response, about 80% are either implementing or planning public key infrastructure (PKI) modernization initiatives, and more than half expect PKI investment to increase over the next one to three years.

The findings reflect a broader shift in how organizations manage trust amid shrinking certificate lifespans and an explosion of machine identities. As digital infrastructures become more distributed and dynamic, organizations are placing greater emphasis on visibility, automation, and crypto-agility to reduce operational risk and maintain resilience.

“Organizations are reaching a tipping point,” said Lakshmi Hanspal, Chief Trust Officer at DigiCert. “Certificate sprawl, shrinking certificate lifespans, and growing machine identity complexity have pushed manual PKI management past its limits. Most technology leaders know modernization is necessary to strengthen resilience, but many are still closing the gap on visibility and automation. The shift that needs to happen is clear, centralized platforms that unify policy, automation, and oversight are becoming the foundation for preventing outages and managing trust at scale.”

Additional findings

Centralized management is a priority , with 76% of organizations saying it is business critical or highly important

, with 76% of organizations saying it is business critical or highly important Lack of visibility is the top challenge , followed by siloed solutions (51%) and manual tracking methods such as spreadsheets (47%)

, followed by siloed solutions (51%) and manual tracking methods such as spreadsheets (47%) Modernization is delivering results , with 64% reporting improved certificate lifecycle automation and 60% reporting fewer outages

, with 64% reporting improved certificate lifecycle automation and 60% reporting fewer outages PKI is expanding into new use cases , with roughly 72% to 75% saying it will play a key role in securing artificial intelligence systems

, with roughly 72% to 75% saying it will play a key role in securing artificial intelligence systems Quantum readiness remains limited, with only 22% fully assessing systems for future cryptographic risks