Mission Critical Group Opens Third Pennsylvania Manufacturing Facility to Support Growing AI and Data Center Infrastructure Demand

MCKINNEY, Texas, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission Critical Group (“MCG”), an end-to-end power systems and solutions provider, today announced the opening of its new manufacturing facility in Harleysville, Pennsylvania, expanding the company’s low-voltage switchgear production capacity to support the accelerating demand for AI, data center, and mission critical infrastructure projects.

The new facility adds more than 266,000 square feet of manufacturing space and expands MCG’s ability to deliver critical electrical infrastructure for AI, data centers, utilities, and other power-intensive environments.

The Harleysville campus strengthens MCG’s ability to accelerate time-to-power for customers by increasing manufacturing capacity, supporting improved delivery timelines, and expanding production capabilities for low-voltage switchgear solutions.

“This expansion represents another important milestone in our growth strategy and our commitment to serving customers with speed, quality, and reliability,” said Jeff Drees, CEO of Mission Critical Group. “The new Harleysville facility enhances our manufacturing footprint in the Northeast and positions us to support growing demand for critical power infrastructure well into the future.”

The Harleysville site is located approximately 7.5 miles from MCG’s existing North Wales manufacturing site. Together, the two facilities will coordinate to expand switchgear production capacity and support metal fabrication activities, helping MCG meet growing customer demand.

Limited operations to support training began in May, with full production ramp-up beginning in September 2026.

The expansion will add 300 new jobs to the region. MCG will host a career fair on Wednesday, June 17, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the new facility located at:

Mission Critical Group – Harleysville Facility

1600 Delp Drive

Harleysville, PA 19438

Attendees will learn more about open positions across manufacturing, production, operations, and skilled trades, meet members of the MCG leadership and recruiting teams, and tour portions of the new facility.

For more information, visit missioncriticalgroup.com.

About Mission Critical Group

Mission Critical Group (MCG) is an end-to-end power systems and solutions provider that helps accelerate power delivery for critical applications. Using combined engineering, U.S. manufacturing, and lifecycle services, MCG designs and builds electrical gear and modular power systems. With a robust U.S. manufacturing footprint, MCG serves electrification and power needs with products like switchgear, modular systems, microgrids, generator enclosures, and e-houses. MCG works with data centers, utilities, industry, energy, healthcare, and other heavy power users to provide reliable and scalable solutions for growing energy needs. For more information, visit missioncriticalgroup.com.