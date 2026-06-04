Mission Critical Group Unifies Legacy Brands Under One MCG Identity

MCKINNEY, Texas, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission Critical Group (“MCG”), an end-to-end power systems and solutions provider specializing in design, manufacturing, delivery, and services, today announced its company-wide brand consolidation, officially uniting its legacy companies and operating brands under a single MCG identity. As part of the integration, the company launched a new corporate website designed to highlight MCG’s technical expertise, manufacturing capabilities, innovation initiatives, and comprehensive lifecycle services.

The unification includes Mission Critical Facilities International (MCFI), JTS, Point Eight Power, SST, DVM Power + Control, Leman Engineering and Consulting, and TxLa Systems. All joined MCG through strategic acquisitions completed over the last three years.

The legacy companies have a proven track record of supporting critical infrastructure across North America. Together, they bring decades of engineering and manufacturing expertise to MCG’s vertically integrated platform, helping accelerate time-to-power across data centers, utilities, industrial, healthcare, energy, and other mission critical sectors.

“For years, these companies forged strong reputations through relentless innovation, flawless execution, and unwavering customer trust,” said Jeff Drees, CEO of Mission Critical Group. “Bringing them together under one MCG identity forms a stronger, more unified organization poised to drive the rapidly expanding demands of critical infrastructure.”

Unified under MCG, the legacy companies provide customers with a single source for low- and medium-voltage electrical equipment, modular power solutions, engineering, and lifecycle services. MCG consistently invests in advanced power technologies and manufacturing to support the growth of AI infrastructure and meet rising power-density demands.

“This is about harnessing the strength and history of these companies while forging a simpler, more connected experience for our customers,” said Matt Coffel, Chief Commercial and Innovation Officer at MCG. “As one MCG, we synchronize engineering, manufacturing, innovation, and service to drive the future of critical infrastructure.”

MCG’s new website serves as a central hub for the company’s products, solutions, services, and manufacturing expertise.

For more information, visit missioncriticalgroup.com.

About Mission Critical Group

Mission Critical Group (MCG) is an end-to-end power systems and solutions provider that helps accelerate power delivery for critical applications. Using combined engineering, U.S. manufacturing, and lifecycle services, MCG designs and builds electrical gear and modular power systems. With a robust U.S. manufacturing footprint, MCG serves electrification and power needs with products like switchgear, modular systems, microgrids, generator enclosures, and e-houses. MCG works with data centers, utilities, industry, energy, healthcare, and other heavy power users to provide reliable and scalable solutions for growing energy needs. For more information, visit missioncriticalgroup.com.