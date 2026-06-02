Will Prowse Sued by Dragonfly Energy Over Alleged False and Misleading Claims About Battle Born Batteries®

RENO, Nev., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) (“Dragonfly Energy” or the “Company”), an industry leader in lithium battery technology and maker of Battle Born Batteries®, today announced that it has filed a trade libel lawsuit against William Errol Prowse IV, known online as Will Prowse, and Prowse Publications LLC, in the Second Judicial District Court of the State of Nevada.

Founded and headquartered in Reno, Nevada, Dragonfly Energy has spent more than a decade designing and assembling lithium battery products relied on by customers, businesses, and families across the country.

The action seeks to protect the Company and its customers and partners, and the factual record surrounding Battle Born Batteries after Prowse’s sustained online campaign of allegedly false and misleading statements distributed through monetized online content. According to the complaint, Prowse presented his content as technical analysis while omitting critical context, misrepresenting product design and altering the batteries before testing them by removing structural components and running already-damaged units out of spec, producing a materially inaccurate portrayal of Battle Born Batteries' real-world safety and performance.

"Dragonfly Energy respects and encourages good-faith product reviews, independent testing, and open technical discussion. This lawsuit is not about silencing criticism," said Wade Seaburg, chief commercial officer at Dragonfly Energy. "It is about accountability when what we believe are false and misleading safety claims are presented as technical fact and amplified through monetized content. Those claims are being used to damage confidence in products backed by certified third-party testing, more than a decade of real-world field performance, and a trusted Nevada-based brand built by our employees, customers, dealers, and OEM partners. The people who rely on Battle Born Batteries deserve an accurate record."

The complaint also alleges that Prowse previously reviewed and praised the same Battle Born battery product he later publicly disparaged, and that he received more than $200,000 from Dragonfly Energy in affiliate commissions, advertising fees, and related benefits tied to Battle Born branded products over multiple years. According to the complaint, Prowse later publicly denied that financial relationship while presenting his content as independent technical analysis, distributed the videos at issue through monetized platforms with affiliate links to competing products, and published them only after his affiliate and advertising arrangements with Dragonfly Energy had ended.

Product Safety, Testing, and Field Performance

Battle Born Batteries are designed with multiple layers of safety, assembled in the United States, and are supported by more than a decade of field performance. Relevant Battle Born product architecture has been ETL Listed by Intertek, a Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory, to UL 2054 and IEC 62133 standards. Dragonfly Energy has deployed more than 400,000 batteries across real-world applications with an exceptionally strong safety record.

These deployments span demanding RV, marine, off-grid, industrial, and heavy-duty trucking applications, yielding extensive real-world performance data. Dragonfly Energy maintains that online videos are not a substitute for certified third-party testing, controlled product validation, or a complete understanding of lithium battery design, safety mechanisms, system integration, and actual operating environments.

Aim of Dragonfly Energy’s Case

The complaint seeks damages and injunctive relief to address the financial and reputational harm the Company alleges Prowse inflicted, and to prevent further statements about Battle Born Batteries the Company contends are false and disparaging.

For more information about Dragonfly Energy, visit Dragonflyenergy.com.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) is a comprehensive lithium battery technology company, specializing in cell manufacturing, battery pack assembly, and full system integration. Through its renowned Battle Born Batteries® brand, Dragonfly Energy has established itself as a frontrunner in the lithium battery industry, with hundreds of thousands of reliable battery packs deployed in the field through top-tier OEMs and a diverse retail customer base. At the forefront of domestic lithium battery cell production, Dragonfly Energy’s patented dry electrode manufacturing process can deliver chemistry-agnostic power solutions for a broad spectrum of applications, including energy storage systems, electric vehicles, and consumer electronics. The Company’s overarching mission is the future deployment of its proprietary, nonflammable, all-solid-state battery cells.

To learn more about Dragonfly Energy and its commitment to clean energy advancements, visit investors.dragonflyenergy.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and statements regarding the Company's intent, belief, or expectations, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the trade libel lawsuit, the Company's future results of operations and financial position, planned products and services, business strategy and plans, market size and growth opportunities, competitive position and technological and market trends. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including "may," "should," "expect," "intend," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "plan," "targets," "projects," "could," "would," "continue," "forecast" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors (some of which are beyond the Company's control) which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC available at www.sec.gov . If any of these risks materialize or any of the Company's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that the Company presently does not know or that it currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date they were made. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Investor Relations

Eric Prouty

Szymon Serowiecki

AdvisIRy Partners

DragonflyIR@advisiry.com

Dragonfly Energy Media Relations

media@dragonflyenergy.com

Source: Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp.