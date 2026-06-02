Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Transactions during 26 May 2026 – 1 June 2026
On 7 May 2026, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 593 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2026.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program 26 May – 1 June 2026:
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
26 May 2026
27 May 2026
28 May 2026
29 May 2026
1 June 2026
|1,800,866
200,000
174,136
150,000
33,772
164,000
|15.22
15.58
15.27
15.07
15.07
14.94
|27,406,673
3,115,660
2,659,179
2,260,695
509,110
2,450,258
|Total, 26 May – 1 June 2026
|721,908
|15.23
|10,994,902
|Accumulated under the program
|2,522,774
|15.22
|38,401,574
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 84.542.917 own shares, corresponding to 5.82% of the total number of outstanding shares.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
VP, Head of Investor Relations & ESG
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no, +45 2025 5469
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