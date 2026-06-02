Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Transactions during 26 May 2026 – 1 June 2026

On 7 May 2026, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 593 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2026.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program 26 May – 1 June 2026:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement



26 May 2026



27 May 2026



28 May 2026



29 May 2026



1 June 2026 1,800,866



200,000



174,136



150,000



33,772



164,000 15.22



15.58



15.27



15.07



15.07



14.94 27,406,673



3,115,660



2,659,179



2,260,695



509,110



2,450,258 Total, 26 May – 1 June 2026 721,908 15.23 10,994,902 Accumulated under the program 2,522,774 15.22 38,401,574

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 84.542.917 own shares, corresponding to 5.82% of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

VP, Head of Investor Relations & ESG

Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no, +45 2025 5469

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