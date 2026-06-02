Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

 | Source: Alm. Brand A/S Alm. Brand A/S

Transactions during 26 May 2026 – 1 June 2026
On 7 May 2026, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 593 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2026.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program 26 May – 1 June 2026:

 Number of shares boughtAverage
purchase price		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement

26 May 2026

27 May 2026

28 May 2026

29 May 2026

1 June 2026		1,800,866

200,000

174,136

150,000

33,772

164,000		15.22

15.58

15.27

15.07

15.07

14.94		27,406,673

3,115,660

2,659,179

2,260,695

509,110

2,450,258
Total, 26 May – 1 June 2026721,90815.2310,994,902
Accumulated under the program2,522,77415.2238,401,574

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 84.542.917 own shares, corresponding to 5.82% of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:                 

VP, Head of Investor Relations & ESG        
Mads Thinggaard                 
Mobile no, +45 2025 5469                

Attachments


Attachments

AS 27 2026 - Transactions under share buyback program Alm Brand_Share buyback 26 May-1 June 2026
GlobeNewswire

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