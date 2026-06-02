HeartSciences Launches MyoVista Insights™ Version 1.3 with AI-ECG Algorithm Marketplace and First FDA-Cleared Algorithm

Southlake, TX, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeartSciences Inc. (Nasdaq: HSCS; HSCSW) (“HeartSciences” or the “Company”), a healthcare information technology (“HIT”) company focused on advancing electrocardiography (“ECG” or “EKG”) through the integration of artificial intelligence (“AI”), today announced the commercial release of MyoVista Insights™ version 1.3, a major platform update that introduces the MyoVista Insights AI-ECG Algorithm Marketplace. The Marketplace enables third-party algorithm results to be integrated into the MyoVista Insights platform, beginning with an FDA-cleared AI-ECG model from Bunkerhill Health. The Bunkerhill ECG-EF model enables clinicians to detect reduced left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF ≤40%) from a routine 12-lead ECG.

The launch marks the first time a cleared AI-ECG algorithm is available through MyoVista Insights, making the ECG-EF algorithm accessible to healthcare facilities of every size, from large integrated health systems to community hospitals, critical access hospitals, and primary care practices across the United States. It also establishes the platform as a commercial pathway for AI-ECG developers seeking to reach clinical users through a recurring, SaaS-based revenue model, without the cost or complexity, of building their own end-to-end workflow and distribution infrastructure. HeartSciences is in active discussions to add further third-party owned and cleared algorithms and expects the marketplace to expand over the coming quarters.

Andrew Simpson, Chief Executive Officer of HeartSciences, said, “The launch of our AI-ECG marketplace is a defining milestone for HeartSciences. We are now delivering a cleared AI-ECG algorithm into clinical workflows through MyoVista Insights, with a recurring, SaaS-based revenue model that we believe can create meaningful and scalable value for the Company. Bunkerhill’s ECG-EF algorithm is the first of what we expect to be many. We are in active discussions with additional algorithm developers who recognize that delivering algorithms into clinical practice, not simply developing them, is the critical step, and we believe MyoVista Insights is uniquely positioned to be that delivery platform for institutions of every size.”

Detection of reduced LVEF from a routine ECG supports earlier identification and is expected to result in more effective referral of patients at risk of heart failure. Assessments performed with assistive AI-ECG algorithms are eligible for Medicare reimbursement under the Hospital Outpatient Prospective Payment System, assigned to Ambulatory Payment Classification (APC) 5734 at a national payment rate of approximately $136 per assessment for 2026. With AI-ECG forecast to become a multi-billion-dollar market, HeartSciences believes an established reimbursement pathway, combined with its recurring SaaS-based revenue model, positions the Company to capture meaningful and scalable revenue as adoption grows and additional algorithms are added to the platform.

Nishith Khandwala, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Bunkerhill Health, added, “We share HeartSciences’ commitment to making advanced cardiac AI more accessible in everyday clinical practice. This collaboration gives more health systems a pathway to adopt our FDA-cleared ECG-EF algorithm and to use routine ECG data to support earlier evaluation and more informed clinical decisions for patients at risk of heart failure.”

MyoVista Insights is a cloud-native, next-generation ECG management system designed to be device-agnostic that delivers workflow efficiency and third-party, FDA-cleared AI results directly into clinical practice. Because it is cloud-based, cost-effective, and independent of any single manufacturer’s hardware, the platform gives institutions of every size a unified environment for deploying cleared AI-ECG algorithms within routine clinical workflows. MyoVista Insights holds Epic Toolbox designation for the ECG Management System category and supports integration with electronic health records through HL7v2 order and results workflows, single sign-on (SSO), and SMART on FHIR.

About HeartSciences

HeartSciences is a healthcare information technology (“HIT”) company advancing the use of ECG/EKGs through the integration of artificial intelligence (“AI”). The Company’s MyoVista Insights platform is a device-agnostic, next-generation ECG management system designed to improve clinical efficiency and decision-making. Its MyoVista wavECG device is designed to deliver conventional ECG functionality while supporting on-device AI-enabled solutions.

For more information, please visit: https://www.heartsciences.com. X: @HeartSciences

About Bunkerhill Health

Bunkerhill Health delivers generative AI for clinical reasoning and action. Its flagship platform, Carebricks, analyzes structured and unstructured patient data to understand each patient’s full history, apply AI-powered reasoning across all available context, and automate next steps. Carebricks helps health systems improve outcomes, increase efficiency, and close care gaps without adding to clinician workload.

For more information, please visit https://www.bunkerhillhealth.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are relating to the Company’s future financial and operating performance. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein are “forward-looking statements” including, among other things, statements about HeartSciences’ beliefs and expectations. These statements are based on current expectations, assumptions and uncertainties involving judgments about, among other things, future economic, competitive and market conditions and future business decisions, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the Company’s control. The expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements involve significant assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks discussed in HeartSciences’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 24, 2025, HeartSciences’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2025 filed with the SEC on September 11, 2025, HeartSciences’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2025 filed with the SEC on December 15, 2025, HeartSciences’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2026 filed with the SEC on March 16, 2026, and in HeartSciences’ other filings with the SEC at www.sec.gov. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations:

Integrous Communications

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Email: mkomonoski@integcom.us



Media Contact:

HeartSciences

Gene Gephart

Phone: +1 682 244 2578 Ext. 2024

Email: info@heartsciences.com

